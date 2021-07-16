VENICE — Earlier this week, sea turtle volunteers could taste the slight scent of red tide in the air.
By Thursday, the signs of red tide had subsided on Manasota Key.
“It’s more toward Venice,” said Zoe Bass with Coastal Wildlife Club.
She’s right.
Sarasota County health officials issued cautionary warnings that red tide was present in Gulf waters Tuesday.
Water samples — collected for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — collected Monday from Manasota Beach contained medium concentrations, 100,000 to a million cells per liter of water. Another sample take from Blind Pass Beach turned up low concentrations of red tide.
At the same time, water samples with medium concentrations were collected from Venice Fishing Pier to Nokomis.
The farther north you go up the Gulf Coast, the more intense red tide, Karina brevis, becomes.
Red tide is turning up in concentrations of more than a million cells per liter of water from Longboat Key north to Tampa Bay and beyond. That’s a high level, according to scientists.
Reports suggest that Pinellas County has seen more than 600 tons of dead fish and marine life washed ashore. Numerous water samples from Tampa Bay have been scarlet with red tide cells.
Red tide blooms appear to be drifting north on currents along the Gulf Coast.
Water samples taken from Clearwater contained medium concentrations of red tide. It’s also turning up in the Gulf offshore from Tarpon Springs and Pasco County.
The red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 1,000 cells per liter of water. However, in stronger concentrations, the red tide algae, Karenia brevis, releases toxic gases that can cause respiratory irritation, coughing, tearing eyes and scratchy throats, for people and animals on the shore, and it can kill marine life, including fish, sea turtles and marine mammals.
To learn more about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Mote Marine said it’s working on a “rapid test” to find a way to mitigate red tide.
In a Friday news release, it explained it is working with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Initiative.
Two years into a six-year project, more than 25 projects are underway, it said, including one with scientists from Mote; Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and University of Central Florida.
“In response to the current bloom event, these researchers have come together to rapidly deploy and test the ability of clay dispersal to remove cells and toxins, a mitigation strategy used in other settings around the world to control other types of harmful algae blooms,” the news release said.
It said clay mitigation involves spraying a “slurry of modified clay particlesand seawater” on top of water. As dense clay particles sink, it combines with red tide cells, the news release said. That could kill or bury the cells on the seafloor, it said. The process is called clay flocculation.
“The initiative is focused on a multi-tiered approach to developing mitigation strategies,” Mote Vice President for Sponsored Research & Coastal Policy Programs Kevin Claridge said. “Although we have many initiative projects in different stages of research and development, we’re excited to be able to conduct one of our first field tests to work through logistical hurdles and gauge the effectiveness of a treatment option in a real-world situation, with actual red tide present in a water system.”
WHOI senior scientist Don Anderson said they have begun the first of several upcoming trials on active blooms.
“What we learn here will help us better understand how conditions in Florida affect its success and how clay flocculation might be tailored to blooms of Karenia brevis, as well as other species of algae, here and elsewhere in the world,” Anderson said.
Dry clay material is mixed with seawater as ingredients to create the slurry — then dispersed over water in a study area.
“In addition to cell abundance and toxin concentration, our team is evaluating phytoplankton community composition as well as multiple water quality measurements before, during and after the clay application to determine the success of cell and toxins removal as well as the impact on other water column parameters,” Mote Senior Scientist Vince Lovko said.
For more information, visit www.redtidemtdi.org.
