After months of reprieve, patches of red tide could become noticeable this weekend, warns the latest NOAA red tide conditions report.
Issued on Friday, the report warns that some areas could experience high concentrations of Karenia brevis, commonly called red tide. A bloom with high concentrations remains offshore stretching from southern Pinellas County down through Charlotte County.
Mote Marine Lab reported moderate red tide levels Friday afternoon at Venice Beach, the Jetty and Manasota Beach. All beaches remain open, according to Sarasota County’s red tide web page.
Sarasota County could experience high concentrations Saturday and Sunday, tapering off on Monday with only a low concentration predicted by then.
The concentrations are patchy in nature and levels of respiratory irritation will vary locally based upon nearby bloom concentrations, ocean currents, and wind speed and direction. High winds are predicted for Sunday.
Charlotte County will experience only moderate levels. Ditto for southern Pinellas County and Manatee County … leaving the highest concentrations in northern and southern Sarasota County.
Some fish kills were reported in Sarasota County.
In some red tides, dead fish wash ashore. During these conditions it is advised that beachgoers avoid swimming in water where dead fish are present, according to the Florida Health Department.
Respiratory irritation has been reported in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.