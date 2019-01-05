What a difference a year makes.
The topic of harmful algal blooms wasn’t on the list of federal legislative priorities that Mayor John Holic took to Washington, D.C., in 2018.
But it’s at the top of the draft list city Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson compiled for discussion next week based on “last year’s priorities, consultation with city staff on applicable projects and input from council,” according to her memo to the council.
City residents and business owners endured a months-long red tide bloom later in the year that caused respiratory problems and kept people away from the beach and downtown shops and restaurants.
If the draft list is approved, Holic would be making a pitch in the nation’s capital for federal money for “research, implementation of mitigation strategies and infrastructure upgrades — such as conversion of septic tanks to domestic sewer systems, outfall monitoring and other water quality improvements ….
Last year’s priorities all made the list as well: beach renourishment; relocation of the post office; help for homeless and mentally ill veterans; and money for the Ribbons of Venice, a plan for multi-use trails and bike paths connecting the city with destinations throughout the county.
New subjects for discussion are federal funding for “training programs to attract and develop future building inspectors and other construction trades” and “appropriations for programs that support acquisition of property and construction housing units that are affordable to low- and middle-income residents.”
The council will also discuss whether to take a stand opposing the privatization of air traffic control.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the council is scheduled to:
• vote on an ordinance requiring the use of an air-curtain incinerator in the burning of land-clearing debris and tree-cutting debris.
• vote on an ordinance requiring the owners of gas pumps to install anti-skimming devices to guard against credit card theft.
• vote on an ordinance making changes to the city’s procedures for quasi-judicial hearings.
• vote on a budget amendment.
• vote on a resolution creating a Solid Waste and Recycling Program Operations Stakeholder’s Work Group.
• vote on a resolution regarding funding for drainage improvements at the Venice Municipal Airport.
• consider an ordinance that would require developers to deposit estimated professional fees and advertising fees associated with a project when an application is filed. The city currently fronts the fees and gets reimbursed.
• consider an ordinance to permit limited recreational vehicle parking at private clubs.
• consider approving an agreement with Sarasota County for funds from the West Coast Inland Navigation District Waterway Development Program Project Agreement for the Police Marine Patrol.
• consider accepting funds from the West Coast Inland Navigation District to purchase and install a fire pump on Fireboat R51.
• hear a report from Council Member Chuck Newsom on the Economic Development Council’s state legislative priorities.
• review the Environmental Advisory Board’s discussion of single-use plastic.
• consider naming a Council member as the city’s representative to the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program.
• approve the selection of attorney Scott Steady to serve as special magistrate in the city’s dispute with Windham Development Inc. under the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act.
• consider reappointing Janis Fawn, Jerry Towery and Thomas Murphy to the Planning Commission and Nick Flerlage to the Environmental Advisory Board, and appointing Ernest Booker to the Code Enforcement Board, Greg Novack to the Code Enforcement Board and Richard Bergmann to the Architectural Review Board.
• present a 25-year Service Award to Daniel Tucci, Public Works maintenance crew leader.
The Venice City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com, where you can watch the meeting online.
