The Venice City Council went around in circles a bit Tuesday before finally agreeing to give Venice Pier Group Inc. (VPG), owner of Sharky’s On The Pier and Fins at Sharky’s, a break on its lease with the city.
The lease calls for a base rent of about $10,000 per month and 5 percent of gross income over $2.2 million. But it also contains a provision that allows VPG to ask for a rent abatement if there’s a “serious red tide outbreak lasting more than thirty (30) consecutive days … for the period of time when red tide related odor or health considerations substantially impaired the gross revenues of the Lessee.”
From June through October last year, VPG Vice President Justin Pachota said, the restaurants saw a 19 percent drop in revenue due to red tide — a loss of $588,000.
After negotiations, staff recommended the Council approve a 50 percent abatement of the base rent for four months and a deferral of the remainder until the fiscal year ends in September.
But the first motion that was made was for an abatement of about $39,000 — roughly, the full amount of rent for the four months.
Then, Council Member Chuck Newsom offered an amendment to reduce the amount to about $22,000 but the amendment was voted down.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero then moved to adopt the staff recommendation and that passed after some debate.
The loss to the city will be about $49,000: $20,000 from rent abatements and $29,000 as the city’s 5 percent of lost revenue.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• adopted an ordinance rezoning 509 Tamiami Trail from Commercial, Intensive and Marine Park to Commercial, General.
• adopted an ordinance regarding land-development application fees.
• adopted a resolution accepting state funds for the replacement of the Capri Isles Boulevard bridge.
• approved a request from John N. Bailey III to waive the public workshop requirement and fees related to giving the involuntarily annexed property at 498 Substation Road a city zoning designation.
• adopted a budget amendment.
• adopted a resolution appointing Mercedes Barcia a deputy city clerk.
• adopted an ordinance correcting scrivener’s errors in the comprehensive plan.
• adopted a resolution supporting adoption of the Statewide Stormwater Treatment Rule.
• approved sending a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and others in support of proposed bills regulating septic systems.
• agreed to support a bill banning smoking on public beaches.
• adopted a resolution urging that deferred maintenance needs in America’s National Park System be addressed.
• approved sending a letter supporting The Children’s Movement of Florida’s push for early childhood investment.
• approved the purchase of a replacement fire engine, three solid-waste units, five generators and a F-550 TV truck.
• reappointed C. Richard Hale to the Planning Commission and Jeffrey Matthews to the Architectural Review Board and appointed Victor Manning to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee.
• recognized Holiday Card winner Aubrey Wiese, a fifth-grader at Venice Elementary School.
• presented a 5-year Service Award to Peter Boers, Procurement manager.
• presented a 25-year Service Award to Tammy Short, administrative assistant.
• present the Mayor’s Pillar of the Community Award to Jim Foubister representing Serve Florida.
The video of the meeting is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
