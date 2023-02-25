ENGLEWOOD — It’s still here and it’s not getting any better.
That’s the short answer to red tide questions this week.
The Karenia brevis algae that bloomed in the wake of Hurricane Ian — and has been fouling the Gulf of Mexico off Southwest Florida since October — is still in area waters in high and medium concentrations, scientists say.
Samples drawn from beaches and passes this week show evidence of the algae from St. Petersburg to Naples, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Some of the areas with high concentrations were Englewood Beach, Boca Grande Pass, Nokomis Beach and the North Jetty on Casey Key, and Caspersen Beach near Venice.
Officials in Sarasota County issued a health advisory about the in algae in October and again on Dec. 28, when the bloom began returning to beaches, borne by winds, currents and tides.
The signs are still up and the advisory is still in effect, said Steve Huard, public information officer for the Department of Health in Sarasota County on Friday.
The health advisory signs warn people with respiratory problems to stay away from beaches and other areas where they may encounter these gases.
The Karenia brevis algae, commonly known as red tide, exist naturally in low concentrations the Gulf of Mexico. The algae blooms can increase and decrease, although scientists are trying to figure out exactly why.
The recent bloom was most likely caused by “cavitation,” or churning of the Gulf of Mexico by the Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28, said Cynthia Heil in an interview with The Daily Sun in January.
Heil is a scientist with Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota and part of an $18 million program that’s studying the algae.
Once the algae bloomed, it may have fed on nutrients washed into the Gulf by the runoff from the hurricane’s extensive rains.
The algae releases toxic gases, which can be harmful to humans and their pets. The gas can cause coughing, eye irritation and sore throat for healthy people and animals who breathe it.
For more information about red tide, visit OurGulfEnvironment.net, MyFWC.com/research/redtide/statewide/ and VisitBeaches.org.
