Terry at Paw Park

Longtime Venice resident Terry Redman has been recognized for an unprecedented second time by the Florida Recreation and Parks Association with its Voluntary Service Award.

VENICE — Terry Redman, of Venice, was presented the 2023 Voluntary Service Award from the Florida Recreation and Parks Association on Aug. 30 in Orlando.

The award is presented annually to individuals who have contributed volunteer service that improves the quality of parks, recreation and leisure programs in the state of Florida.


Sertoma Terry

Terry Redman is an active member of the Sertoma Club of Venice, to which he also donates considerable volunteer time.
   
