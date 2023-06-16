Debris found in underwater cleanup

Volunteers help improve the South Jetty during an underwater cleanup of the South Jetty organized by SunCoast Reef Rovers.

 PHOTOS PROVIDED

VENICE — Volunteers for water and land clean-up activities are being sought for the Suncoast Reef Rovers annual underwater clean-up at the Venice South Jetty on Saturday, July 8. 

Scuba divers, snorkelers, kayakers, topside photographers and underwater photographers are needed for this effort. 


   
