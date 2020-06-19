VENICE - The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s draft 2020 Regional Water Supply Plan is now available on the district’s website for review and comment by stakeholders and public.
The plan identifies existing and projected water demands across all water use categories, potential water sources, and projects and funding sources to meet those demands within the district’s four planning regions over the next 20 years.
Two online webinar workshops will be held in June to provide opportunities for the public and stakeholders to learn more and comment on the draft plan. The comment period ends July 15 at 5 p.m.
The public webinars will take place:
• June 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
This meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams.
To watch, visit https://bit.ly/3cJFaOI and follow the instructions to connect to the meeting. Google Chrome is the recommended browser for best compatibility. Members of the public can also call into the meeting at (888) 585-9008 using the conference code 346-054-201.
• June 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
This meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams. To watch, visit, https://bit.ly/2BUzG79 and follow the instructions to connect to the meeting, or call into the meeting at (888) 585-9008 using the conference code 346-054-201.
The Draft 2020 RWSP was developed in collaboration with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Suwannee River, St. Johns River and South Florida water management districts, public water supply utilities and other stakeholder groups.
The final plan will be presented to the district’s Governing Board for approval in November.
To view the plan online go to https://www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/resources/plans-reports/rwsp
