VENICE — If you’re a current or prospective board chair of an area nonprofit, this upcoming workshop may be for you.
“The Skillful Board Chair” will be presented by Betsy Steiner on Wednesday, June 22.
The workshop is presented through Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Invest in Incredible initiative. Registration is available online at: www.gulfcoastcf.org/events
The orientation and ongoing education of board chairs is essential to their effectiveness in this important leadership role. This half-day workshop provides current and prospective board chairs with information and resources that they need to be successful as a chief volunteer officer.
Presented by Invest In Incredible director, Betsy Steiner, attendees will learn how to establish a collaborative and trusting partnership with the chief executive; lead productive meetings; build a competent and engaged board with active committees; and develop a plan for leadership succession.
The morning-long workshop (8:30 a.m. breakfast; 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. presentation) costs $35, which includes breakfast, and will take place at Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s headquarters, 601 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Reservations are required to attend.
Invest in Incredible is Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s nonprofit capacity-building initiative. Through free online resources, group training workshops, and customized consulting engagements, Invest in Incredible helps nonprofit organizations across the Gulf Coast region improve their board governance and operational effectiveness.
The workshop is for current or prospective board chairs of local area nonprofits. For more information, visit gulfcoastcf.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.