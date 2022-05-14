SARASOTA — Registration is now open for Camp Lookout, the summer camp for nature lovers offered by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
Camp Lookout is designed for children entering first through fifth grade. Activities range from dip-netting in Sarasota Bay at Selby Gardens to digging into the science of archaeology at one of Sarasota County’s most significant historical sites, Historic Spanish Point in Osprey.
This year’s summer camp will consist of six one-week sessions (Monday–Friday) from June 6 to July 15. Camp days begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
Cost per week is $220 for Selby Gardens members, $240 for non-members. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available thanks to the generous support of the Longboat Key Garden Club.
The first three weeks of Camp Lookout will be offered at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, while the final three will take place at the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey.
Campers may register for individual weeks or for the entire six-week camp.
“Each week of Camp Lookout is packed with plenty of time in the great outdoors, wading in our waters and exploring our forests,” said Anastasia Sallen, director of environmental education at Selby Gardens. “Campers will explore a new theme each week through hands-on learning.”
The individually themed sessions of Selby Gardens’ Camp Lookout 2022 are:
Session 1, June 6 to 10 : BUDDING CREATIVES — Explore Selby Gardens through a photographer’s lens — Sarasota campus
Session 2, June 13 to 17: BAY BUCCANEERS— Investigate Sarasota Bay with a swashbuckling twist — Sarasota campus
Session 3, June 20-24: BLOOMING NATURALISTS — Grow your nature knowledge by experiencing the world through the five senses — Sarasota campus
Session 4, June 27-July 1: MIXED MEDIA MAKERS — Probe the connections between technology, art, and the earth -Historic Spanish Point campus
Session 5, July 4-8: ADVENTURING ARCHAEOLOGISTS — Dig into the science of archaeology and learn what it takes to be an archaeologist — Historic Spanish Point campus
Session 6, July 11 to 15: HARDY HOMESTEADERS — Test your wilderness skills while learning how to live like a pioneer — Historic Spanish Point campus
For more detailed descriptions of each theme and to register online, go to selby.org and search for “summer camp.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.