VENICE — A parliamentary move to rehear a rezoning that was rejected last month was defeated by another parliamentary move Tuesday.
A motion on Aug. 27 to create the GCCF planned unit development failed on a 3-3 tie vote. It had passed first reading 5-1 with Council Member Chuck Newsom absent but couldn’t get a majority on second reading, when Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent.
After consulting with the city clerk, who’s also the city’s parliamentarian, and the city attorney, who got a second opinion from another attorney, Fiedler had a motion to rescind the tie vote put on Tuesday’s agenda.
She said she thought the proposed rezoning, which involves hundreds of acres in North Venice, deserved to be considered by the full Council.
But when she made her motion at the meeting it was immediately ruled out of order by Mayor John Holic.
Robert’s Rules of Order says a member can move to rescind regardless of how he or she voted on the matter to be rescinded.
Because Fiedler hadn’t voted, she couldn’t move to rescind the vote, he said.
That overruled the opinion of the clerk and the two attorneys.
And in addition, he said, a vote to rescind is appropriate when a motion has passed. The action Fiedler sought to overturn was a failed motion.
Fiedler asked what her options were to review his decision. He said she could move to challenge his ruling, which she did, but it died for lack of a second.
She could also move to reconsider it, he told her, but when she did he disallowed the motion. Under Robert’s Rules reconsideration has to be brought up by a member on the prevailing side of a motion.
“We will not rescind the motion from the last meeting, and that’s that,” Holic said.
Attorney Jeff Boone, who had represented Neal Communities, the applicant for the rezoning, asked what his client’s options were, given that the city code precludes a rejected land-use matter from coming back up for a year.
Neal has the right to appeal to circuit court but would rather avoid legal proceedings, he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said he could move to waive the one-year limit, so he did.
Then he withdrew the request after several Council members objected.
“I haven’t had time to think about this,” Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said.
Boone asked that the matter be put on the Oct. 8 Council agenda but noted that the 30 day period in which to file an appeal would run out before then.
Pat Neal said that by their calculation the appeal would need to be filed no later than Thursday.
Holic directed the city clerk to put the item on the next agenda. If the time limit is waived, Neal could consider dropping the appeal or asking that it be put on hold while trying to resolve the issues that led to the rejection of the rezoning.
