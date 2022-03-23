There are two good reasons to travel to Bradenton to see the current production of the “Will Rogers Follies” in Stone Hall of the Manatee Performing Arts Center.
The first comes in a pre-show video reminder from the Manatee Community Foundation of the coming Giving Challenge (noon to noon, April 26-27). It is because of many generous donors that we were seated in such a fine venue.
Without continuing support into the future, such facilities could cease to exist.
Following that brief video message came a very good reason to support Manatee Players and the other participating organizations — a production that entertained while also offering what could be life-altering experiences to many in the cast.
While there was a range of talent on the Stone Hall stage, there was plenty of entertainment supplied by cast, set, lighting and costumes.
“The Will Rogers Follies” features Steve Dawson as Rogers with Dawson’s real-life wife and equally talented singer and actress Diane Dawson as Betty Blake.
Blake would become Mrs. Rogers. This show also featured the stage debut of their daughter Faith Dawson, 8, as Janie Rogers.
That it has been some 10 years since the two have appeared together made the show special for their many fans who gathered to meet them after the show. (This was the first meet-and-greet in an area theatre since the pandemic shuttered so many stages back in March 2019.)
A projection of the real Will Rogers filled the proscenium area for sometime before the show began. That Dawson’s appearance was so like Rogers was lost on no one.
Dawson’s delivery of Rogers comments on politics, politicians and life in Rogers’ time got the show off to a good start.
Dawson embellished the role even more when he picked up a rope and did a commendable amount of spinning. Add some singing and guitar playing and it was as if Rogers himself was back on stage and that dreadful plane crash with Wiley Post in Alaska never happened.
Dawson is that talented.
Rogers was just 55 that day. He left his wife and three children when he went to join his deceased father. But from the time the young Rogers left his father’s farm until the end, he would become one of the most popular men in America and even be wooed by both political parties although he was always a Democrat.
“Politics is the only branch of show business I never tried yet,” Rogers said.
Such comments and his relationships with his father and his wife were the meat of the show but the many dance numbers choreographed by the co-directors were not only entertaining but also served as punctuation points for Rogers’s rise to fame and incredible fortune as he went from Oklahoma to New York, Washington and the whole country via vaudeville and finally to an estate in California.
That was proof positive of his success even as the country was wrapped in the depths of the Great Depression. He had railed against men of super wealth even as he became one of them and then, too soon, came the fateful flight to Alaska with Wiley Post.
Rogers was just 55. His death filled front pages across the land.
That Rogers became the subject of a show which also honored the famed Zeigfield Follies promises a production both enlightening and entertaining with colorful production numbers featuring youngsters from elementary schools to recent college grads.
Amanda Lade acquitted herself quite well as the flirty girl who was Ziegfiled’s favorite, and knew it.
Timothy Beitly’s costumes were as stunning as any ever in a Ziegifled production, especially those in the many musical production numbers, as well as the wedding dress and stunning green gown worn by Betty Blake, Mrs. Rogers.
Pat Ross and Kristin Ribble were co-directors and co-choreographers of the Manatee Players production with music direction by Rick Bogner, lighting by Cody Basham, and stage management by Neal Addison.
Rick Kerby is the producing artistic director of Manatee Players.
The show continues through March 27 in Stone Hall at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. To learn more about this and other events, visit: manateeperformingarts center.com
Or call 941-748-5875. Masks are optional for this production, although as the pandemic waxes and wanes, that could change.
About the Giving Challenge
More than 700 nonprofit organizations in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties participate in the Giving Challenge, which has provided more than $59 million in unrestricted funding over seven challenges.
Gifts of $25 or more to any of the partners will be doubled during the challenge. Often those gifts are also doubled by donors at a specific charity. That is the case at Manatee Players this year.
The 2020 Giving Challenge raised $19.1 million in just 24 hours. It is hosted by the Community Foundation of Sarasota with giving strengthened by the Patterson Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.