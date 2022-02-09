Remembering coldest day in years

Editor’s Note: Local photographer Meredith W. Nicholson spent last Sunday, the coldest day since 2018, braving the chilly temperatures. This is her story.
It was a beautiful, albeit chilly (to some, cold to others) day in Venice on Sunday. Strolling around the different places of interest — The Jetties, the Craft Fair downtown, and then on to Caspersen Beach — there were a lot of different and interesting sights to see.
Both jetties had a surprising number of people partaking of the cooler temperatures, but what was most interesting to see was how the different people dressed for the weather.
One could tell by appearance, basically if they were Locals or Snow Birds. Shorts could be seen, as well as hooded sweatshirts and heavy jackets, as people enjoyed the sun and the chilly breeze in their own way.
There was even a smattering of surfers trying to catch what waves they could, in the private beach section just off of the South Jetty.
The downtown Craft Festival was jammed with onlookers perusing what was on display. Here again, various modes of dress could be seen.
Even two people who must have been from the coldest part of the country (which made our cold temperatures seem warm to them) stood there tanned to the max, in shorts, sleeveless shirts and flip flops, while surrounded by coated, sometimes hooded participants.
A few were seen to be wearing knitted hats, or headbands that covered the ears. Even some of the dogs accompanying them had their coats on. Yup, to some of us locals, it was that cold.
The restaurants had their outside heaters blasting for those who wanted to enjoy their eating experience without walls. Hats, coats, and scarves could be seen on some of the diners, but the staff working both inside and outside had to brave the cold in their shirtsleeves.
Gotta love them for that.
After doing a full circle of the craft event and moving on to Caspersen beach, one could see a beautiful, tho all but deserted coast line.
Only a few brave souls were on the beach, and those who were, generally sat by the marsh grassed dunes to escape the wind, as they soaked up the warmth of the sun.
Now and then, one walker along the coastline could be seen, presenting the tableau of a very chilly experience, silhouetted against the Venice Pier and the cold Gulf, with the now gentle waves lapping the shore, after the previous day of roiling sea, high wind and waves.
A couple from Illinois were trying their best to enjoy their last day of their Florida experience, while bundled up in hooded sweatshirts, but still wearing shorts. Even they looked cold.
To some of us, this cold break in our usually warmer temperatures is what we wait for all year long, and what makes the hotter summer temperatures bearable, in order to not have to endure snow and freezing temperatures of other parts of the country.
Venice is a haven for all who enjoy beauty and the beach, along with everything else it has to offer.
