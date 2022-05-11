One year after his death in Boston, Sarasota friends and associates celebrated the life of Father “Jerry” George Hogan, Thursday, May 5, at Showfolks of Sarasota, a private club for circus people — performers and ardent fans.
Father Jerry was a circus priest with deep ties to this area’s history.
I was invited to that most special event by former circus ringmaster John Kennedy Kane of Buffalo and enjoyed getting together with many of the circus-connected friends I have been fortunate to meet while covering so many circus-related events here in Venice (1960-1992) and Sarasota (1927-1959), the long-time home of The Greatest Show on Earth.
Kane participated in Father Jerry’s funeral one year ago after he died at Massachusetts General Hospital. Kane was ringmaster of The Golden Apple Circus for four years and several other shows over his long career in circus.
The priest and the showman became friends on the road.
I first met Father Jerry about 2005 at St. Martha’s Catholic Church in Sarasota where he and several other circus priests officiated over the annual Circus Mass.
It commemorated the days when the priest of that church would bless the circus train before it headed out on its annual run to cities all across the U.S.
Of January events in this area, that annual mass may well have been the best attended. I always planned to arrive an hour before it would begin and even then was lucky to find a seat.
One year, I managed to perch on one of the steps in the church balcony.
Father Jerry always had the most wonderful vestments, artfully embroidered in gold threads as well as colorful silk threads. I learned at the memorial service that his most splendid robes were the work of a lady in Sarasota, although no one could offer her name.
That may take hunting but I want to meet that lady. His most spectacular vestment featured a parade of gold-metallic embroidered elephants parading around the sleeves and all around the hem.
In the center back was a circus-themed medallion. As the former owner of a needlepoint and embroidery store in Cleveland, I knew how many hundreds of hours went into that stunning embroidery.
When I learned of his passing, I hoped that vestment might end up at the Ringling Circus Museum. Instead, Father Jerry was buried in that wonderful robe, a more fitting finish for his final tour.
Father Jerry loved the circus and its people and they loved him back. Ordained in Boston in 1974, he became a member of the “Circus Ministry” in 1990 after an invitation from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Over the years, that group would include other traveling shows, and his fans became legion in all those various shows and the cities in which he found himself.
As I entered the club last Thursday, I found a man selling items that had belonged to Father Jerry, with the proceeds going to fund a home in Palmetto for retired circus performers. I bought a few, including a special shirt that he had actually worn.
Inside the dining room, which might have one empty seat at most, I found performers and fellow fans and several of his fellow priests, some from St. Martha’s.
Table decorations were made by another of my special friends, Lynn MacDonald, a member of St. Martha’s and a fellow writer. Each centerpiece featured a circus animal or other symbol, a candle and a photo of Father Jerry on a prayer card.
There were 10 such decorations, another labor of love for this special priest. Fifty playing cards were sold at $10 each as a fundraiser to go toward the cost of having Father Jerry eventually memorialized at the Circus Ring of Fame on St. Armands Circle.
Because all 52 cards were sold, MacDonald matched the funds raised as a nice start on that goal.
And then the owner of Gardner’s Circus spoke up and said he would fund the cost for that special memorial.
It was that kind of event with a great dinner as a bonus, catered by club volunteers. I sat next to one of the priests and across from Peggy Williams, who was one of the first female graduates of Clown College and one of the three former performers being honored at the soon to open Venice Circus Train Car Museum at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
She and Chuck Sidlow, who became the youngest boss clown in the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, are being honored with the late Gunther Gebel-Williams, who came to Venice in 1968 with Circus Williams from Germany.
To acquire the man who would become the most famous animal trainer in the world, Irvin Feld, then owner of the Ringling circus, had to buy all of Circus Williams. That purchase became the start of the second traveling circus for Feld Enterprises and would lead to its eventual status as the largest entertainment company in the world.
Seated with Peggy, who read letters form fans and friends unable to be there that evening, I also learned that Father Jerry was buried with dozens of roses surrounding his body like so many Rosary beads, another gift to him from Lynn MacDonald.
A monitor showed hundreds of photos of this special man during the evening.
All of us there had so many special memories of that wonderful priest and friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.