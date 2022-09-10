VCC shelter

Over Sarasota County’s objections, the city of Venice opened the Venice Community Center as a shelter during Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The county considers the center a “rally point” for transportation to an evacuation center but won’t allow it to be used as a shelter again.

VENICE — Hurricane Irma brought Venice high winds and heavy rain five years ago, leaving behind flooding and piles of debris.

What it didn’t bring was a hurricane shelter.

7-Eleven

The 7-Eleven on East Venice Avenue was boarded up until Tuesday morning following Hurricane Irma's pass by the area.
Jetty

Stormwatchers check out the surf churned up by Hurricane Irma off the South Jetty.
Carport

Hurricane Irma crumpled carports along Tarpon Center Drive.
Miami Ave.

Hurricane Irma toppled trees in front of boarded-up businesses along West Miami Avenue.
Tree

Hurricane Irma toppled this huge tree in the Pinebrook subdivision.


Clean-up

A city crew cleans up debris left by Hurricane Irma.
Taylor Ranch

Taylor Ranch Elementary School is the newest county evacuation center and the only one between Sarasota and North Port.
