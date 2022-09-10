VENICE — Hurricane Irma brought Venice high winds and heavy rain five years ago, leaving behind flooding and piles of debris.
What it didn’t bring was a hurricane shelter.
Irma began life, as Atlantic tropical storms mostly do, as an African easterly wave, forming on Aug. 30, 2017.
But it reached hurricane status just a day later, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, then continued to strengthen as it worked its way west.
By Sept. 6, when it reached the Leeward Islands, its 185-mph winds qualified it as a Category 5 hurricane, NOAA’s website states.
And it would remain a Category 5 for three more days, until it passed by northern Cuba and weakened to a Category 3 — only to strengthen again on its way north … to Florida, on Sept. 10.
The state hadn’t been hit by a Category 3 or stronger hurricane since Wilma, in 2005, according to NOAA.
And early projections had the storm on a track to hit Sarasota County.
Giving them shelter
There was a public perception that when the Venice Community Center reopened in 2005 after renovations, it had been hardened to serve as a hurricane shelter, complete with generator.
It hadn’t, though it was on the county’s list of shelters at the time.
But then, as now, there was no certified shelter within the city limits, and Irma appeared to pose a major threat to the area — a significant-enough one that both the city and the county would issue evacuation orders.
Despite entreaties from then-Mayor John Holic, the county, which is in charge of local disaster preparedness, declined to open the center to evacuees.
“Based on the information about Hurricane Irma, we did not open shelters in areas that may be subject to evacuation, on barrier islands, low-lying areas subject to flooding or that are not hardened to at least a Category 3+ wind event,” then-County Administrator Tom Harmer explained in a column that ran later in the Gondolier.
“If we had not followed this process and the storm was catastrophic, we could have put the public and our public safety personnel at a much greater risk.”
When the city issued its evacuation order for low-lying areas and mobile homes on Sept. 8, it also announced the center would be opened as a shelter.
Holic had accepted the liability on behalf of the city, agreeing that it would get no support from the county, which usually provides staffing, food and water.
“What were those people going to do? They would have gone back to their homes — some in mobile homes or 1950s- or 1960s-built homes. All alone. That’s just no way to treat people,” Holic said at the time. “It (the VCC) was listed as a county shelter — and they were determined not to open it. I know it was against (protocol), but I’d do it all over again.”
An estimated 400-500 people would shelter in the center over the next few days.
Volunteers, including City Council members, and city employees staffed it. Local restaurants and All Faiths Food Bank provided food and the city donated water.
“We saw people coming in with walkers, riding their bicycles,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said at the time. “What was brought to the attention (of policymakers) was absence of a sufficient plan to keep the public safe.”
Irma’s story
Irma made landfall in Cudjoe Key as a Category 4 on the morning of Sept. 10, and then on Marco Island, in Collier County, that afternoon as a Category 3.
Early projections had the storm on a track to hit Sarasota County, but it shifted east and lost intensity, avoiding a direct blow as it proceeded north to exit the state.
Even without a direct impact, however, Sarasota County experienced wind gusts up to 70 knots and more than 4 inches of rain, with a Citizen Weather Observer Program station in Laurel reporting 10.32 inches, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information Storm Event Database shows.
Sarasota County Emergency Management initially reported four homes sustained major damage, 10 had minor damage and 438 were affected, with total property damage estimated at $10.73 million, including $2.47 million in individual assistance claims and $8.26 million in public assistance claims and an estimated $2.2 million in damage to citrus crops, the database shows.
Those numbers were later revised substantially upward: total property damage of $262.5 million, including $261.21 million in individual assistance claims and $1.29 million in public assistance claims, of which $236 million was estimated to be caused by wind damage.
Tens of thousands of people were left without power, some for a few hours, some for days. Water service was disrupted as well, and debris clean-up proceeded slowly because contractors sent their crews to areas that had received even more damage.
To the south, a gust of 64 knots was reported at the Punta Gorda Airport, with rainfall around 5 inches, up to a report of 8.08 inches at a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network station in Port Charlotte, according to NCEIS.
Charlotte County Emergency Management initially reported five homes or businesses sustained major damage and an additional 200 were affected, with estimated total damages of $23 million, including $3 million in individual assistance claims and $20 million in public assistance claims, plus crop damage estimated at $15.9 million, the database shows.
An update increased the damage estimate to $43 million, including $3 million in individual assistance claims, and $20 million in public assistance claims. Fifteen miles of collapsed seawall added another $20 million.
‘Shelters in Venice’
Although Holic’s decision was popular in the city, he came in for criticism from county officials. Still, County Commissioner Nancy Detert said she could empathize with him.
“Since we did not open a shelter in Venice, Mayor Holic probably felt that he had no choice but to provide one, even if it was in a flood zone,” she wrote in a letter to the editor shortly after Irma passed by. “I can all but guarantee that no mayor will ever have to face this Hobson’s choice again.”
“Before the hurricane hit, I was lobbying to open schools in Venice that are not on the island. Garden Elementary and Venice Middle should be the natural choice.
“The county is already recapping what we did right and what needs improvement and we all agree that next time we will have shelters in Venice!”
Holic was heartened by Detert’s words.
“All I want is (a shelter) to be convenient so residents are not traveling 45 minutes into an unknown area. That’s what people are afraid of,” he said at the time. “We have an older population. They want to be in familiar surroundings.”
Five years later there’s still no shelter in Venice. The community center is deemed unsuitable, as are other potential sites on the island because of exposure to wind and storm surge.
Neither Venice Middle nor Garden Elementary got any traction as a potential site.
During planning for its Venice facility, Sarasota Memorial Hospital talked with the county about a hurricane shelter on the property but the two entities couldn’t come to terms.
Taylor Ranch Elementary School, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, has been hardened and now serves as the only shelter — they’re now referred to as evacuation centers — between Sarasota (which has seven) and North Port (four). All of them are schools.
The Venice Community Center is back on a county hurricane preparedness list, but as a “rally point” — a site from which people not able to get themselves to an evacuation center can take a free SCAT bus to one.
Garden Elementary, Laurel Park and Pine View School are the other three rally points in the Venice area, out of 16 total.
The county has a program to provide transportation and shelter to people who register as medically dependent at SCGov.net.
Its safety protocol encourages people who live in a dwelling built after 2002, when more-stringent building code provisions went into effect, to consider sheltering in place.
Those who live in an older structure are recommended to make arrangements to stay with friends outside the evacuation area or to have a general plan to evacuate.
“Going to an evacuation center should always be considered a last resort measure,” its “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” publication states.
It warns that in a shelter “(y)ou will have no privacy and have limited space in a public classroom or hallway, and meal service may be delayed.
“Evacuation centers cannot provide bedding, cots or blankets,” it states.
Because all shelters are pet friendly, it points out that “(i)f you suffer from pet allergies, be aware that you may be exposed to domestic animals located inside evacuation centers. Every effort will be made to assist with limiting the exposure, but cannot be guaranteed.”
And since the pandemic, it also notes that “it is impossible to ensure a virus-free evacuation center.”
Postscript
Irma was one of 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and six major hurricanes — Category 3 or higher — in 2017, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s After Action Report on the season.
Three of the hurricanes made landfall in the United States as Category 4 storms. Besides Irma, Harvey struck Texas on Aug. 28 and Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20.
Irma and Maria both reached Category 5 status prior to U.S. landfall.
Those three storms alone caused $265 billion in damage, the report states.
All three names have been retired.
