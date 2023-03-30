VENICE — Wrestling control of the volcano island of Iwo Jima from Japan in 1945 was supposed to take just two days.

When Marine Nils Mockler arrived on the island well after those two days had passed, he knew the United States was in for a fight of its life.


Nils Mockler

Nils Mockler, a U.S. Marine who battled for the island of Iwo Jima during World War II, was the center of attention after a presentation he gave in his Royal Coachman community Wednesday.
Jerry Regan

Jerry Regan introduces World War II vet Nils Mockler Wednesday. "He is the epitome of once a Marine, always a Marine," Regan said.
Nils Mockler

Nils Mockler laughs as his fellow Royal Coachman residents speak to him Wednesday after his talk about the World War II battle for Iwo Jima.
Nils Mockler

Nils Mockler gets a standing ovation after giving his presentation Wednesday for the Royal Coachman community.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments