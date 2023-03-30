VENICE — Wrestling control of the volcano island of Iwo Jima from Japan in 1945 was supposed to take just two days.
When Marine Nils Mockler arrived on the island well after those two days had passed, he knew the United States was in for a fight of its life.
On the island, the U.S. command center was in a blast crater.
“It was completely disorganized,” Mockler, now 96, said in a speech Wednesday in Venice. “Nobody knew what was going on.”
And then … “the smell of rotted, burned bodies was so bad.”
Mockler’s eyes welled up with tears as he spoke of the battle in a presentation at the Royal Coachman community. He has lived in the Venice neighborhood for roughly 30 years and was the featured speaker at a special event Wednesday with his wife, Mary Burke.
The fight for Iwo Jima ended up taking the lives of more than 6,000 Americans, as well as 18,000 Japanese fighters.
Mockler attended a ceremony last week on the island of Iwo Jima, a ceremony commemorating the battle. Mockler said he was not impressed with the official proceedings.
There were presentations made in Japanese but no translators were present. Worse, he said, most of the attendees were asked to walk miles on the island by foot — with transportation provided only for a few.
Hearing this, those attending the Wednesday presentation in Venice shook their heads; one person cried.
Mockler chose to focus most of speech at the Royal Coachman community not on his visit to Iwo Jima last week, but on the battle for the island 78 years ago. He arrived at the island in February 1945 with only a few possessions, including a canteen, a bayonet, a rifle, rations and toilet paper.
He said the leaders of the battle thought the fight for the island would be short-lived. But they were wrong, he said.
When he got off the boat onto the island, everything was in chaos. None of the forces on the ground knew what the plan was to take the island.
He said he and his fellow Marines would fall asleep with their rifle safeties off. They were told that if they saw the enemy, they were to fire more than once so that everybody else knew the Japanese were near and that a Marine simply hadn’t fallen asleep and shot off their weapon by accident.
Then the war ended, unexpectedly.
“All of a sudden, it was the bomb,” he said, referring to the two atomic bombs the United States dropped on Japan. “It was over.”
The battle for Iwo Jima was made famous by the photo of the Marines putting the flag up at a high point on the island. He said the troops on the island didn’t get to see the photo until long after it was published in American newspapers and magazines.
“We saw what that flag looked like to the rest of the world,” he said.
But he got to see that particular flag flying while he was there. It was visible as he fought.
He will never forget the sight of the Stars & Stripes.
“I’m the richest person you will ever know,” he said Wednesday, choking back tears. “I have that memory to last a lifetime.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.