Above: During the first race of the Barbara Dein Memorial Regatta, sailors had to stay still in their boats as they looked for puffs on the water to catch some wind. The lead boat heading downwind toward the houses is regatta winner Tina Haase (No. 29115), with rookie winner Mary Littel (No. 59617) a few boat lengths behind. Close to the mark are Jill Joos (No. 44045) and Sara Evans (No. 5555).
Right: First place regatta winner, Tina Haase, proudly displays her winnings, the perpetual Barbara Dein Memorial Regatta trophy, a perpetual Sunfish watercolor painted by honorary Bitter Ends member Sylvia Turner, and an anchor wristlet made by sailor and quilter extraordinaire Jill Joos

On a calm, almost windless day in early May, the Bitter Ends held the first Barbara Dein Memorial Regatta.

Dein joined the Bitter Ends in 1979 and was a pivotal club member during the early days of the club’s formation. She was an avid sailor who enjoyed teaching other sailors the sport.

When she passed away, her husband, Bob Dein, wanted to honor her memory with a special award for Bitter Ends’ sailors.

Lois Steketee, a longtime friend of Barbara’s, and the board decided a Memorial Regatta to honor Barb and the other sailors who are no longer with us would be a wonderful way to remember all the sailors who are now sailing in the clouds.

The month of May was chosen for the regatta and a red, white, and blue theme seemed appropriate. Sailors placed an American flag atop their upper spar and sailed with white streamers trailing from the lower spar.

The names of the 30 passed sailors and race committee personnel were painstakingly painted on the streamers by sailor and artist Christine Holmes.

As the Sunfish sailors launched their boats from the Higel Park ramp, it appeared the day would involve more paddling than sailing.

Memorial regatta was short on wind but long on memories

Sailors, anchor members, race committee and safety boat personnel all participated in the Bitter Ends’ first annual Barbara Dein Memorial Regatta held on Roberts Bay in early May. Everyone dressed in white and blue, the Bitter Ends club colors.

The sailors eventually made it to the racecourse on Roberts Bay and winds were sufficient at 4 mph to start the first race.

The 13 racers needed to practice patience to see the minimal puffs on the water as they navigated the course. It was 25 minutes before the first sailor crossed the finish line due to the lack of wind.

The sailors in the sky must have been watching over the racers because the wind started to fill in at the start of the second race and by the end of the 4th race, the sailors were having a grand time skimming across the water in 10 mph winds.

In addition to the day’s sailors, anchor members who no longer sail were on spectator boats so they could participate.

Participants on the Lil Bear spectator boat prepare to drop their carnations in the water during the Barbara Dein Memorial Regatta held on Roberts Bay in early May. Pictured are Penny Washburn, Beth Anderson, Wendy Murray, and Dianne Henderson.

Prior to launching, all club members were given a pink carnation to toss in the water at the end of the races. The pink carnations symbolized the love, admiration, and appreciation for the sailors who came before.


Once racing was complete, the sailors did a final pass on the Start/Finish line and dropped their carnations in the water while thinking of the sailors’ names on their streamers.

The spectators, race committee and safety personnel did the same.

Prior to rigging their boats, sailors decorated the Higel Park pavilion tables with red, white, and blue tablecloths and sailboat centerpieces with miniature portraits of the passed sailors.

The creative centerpieces were made by Nancy Marik, Lois Steketee and Jane Gallagher. Upon returning to shore, the sailors, anchor members, race committee and safety boat personnel were treated to a delicious luncheon catered by anchor member Carol Crane.

The lunch invocation by Lois Steketee was very moving. She asked everyone to clear their mind and listen to their heart and call upon love to remember the departed fellow sailors who were captains of their own boats and their lives.

“May their love of sailing and love of each other that contributed to help make the Bitter Ends who we are today be with us always,” Steketee said as everyone bowed their head.

Prior to awarding the winners of the regatta, Captain Pam Miller acknowledged the four passed sailors she knew personally by reliving memories of her experience with them both on and off the water.

Steketee then spoke about Barbara’s influence on the Bitter Ends. Barbara’s goal was to help each sailor be the best sailor she could be.

One of Barb’s favorite traditions was to bring something to share whenever the sailors got together for special occasions. To honor Barb’s memory, Lois placed Hershey Kisses on each table and then said, “enjoy and consider yourself hugged and kissed by Barb.”

After the awards were presented, Captain Pam asked the sailors and anchor members to relate memories of the sailors they knew. The memories resulted in much laughter, some tears, and good feelings for all.

The day was a triumph and a fitting tribute to Barbara Dein and the other sailors who have passed.

The Bitter Ends sail out of Higel Park and the facilities of the Venice Youth Boating Association at Venice Yacht Club. They race on Wednesday mornings, September through May.

Membership is open to the public for women who have experience in sailing. Information about club requirements can be found at bitterendsvenice.com.

More information can be found on the club’s Facebook page, “Bitter Ends.”

Regatta Results: First place, Tina Haase; Second place, Ann Carroll; Third place, Jane Gallagher; Rookie award, Mary Littel.

