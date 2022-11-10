VENICE — As a doctor with Bluestone Physician Services, Josie Olsen deals almost exclusively with what she calls the "wiser" — not senior — generation, many of whom are veterans - like her.
Bluestone provides mobile medical services to assisted-living facilities, so she regularly checks up on about 300 residents each month at facilities in the area.
She said the job has brought her "full circle" back to when she was a "bored" teenager who decided to volunteer as an activities coordinator at a nursing home near her house.
"This is where I was meant to be in the first place," she said. "It just took me the full path to get here."
She, her husband and their sons moved to the area about two years ago from San Antonio, Texas, when both of them left the Air Force.
A major, she'd been a flight and family medicine physician. Her husband, Lincoln, was a pilot. Today, he flies for FedEx.
After being told by the service where to go for so many years, they realized that "for the first time in our lives we can live wherever we want to."
"Let's go where everyone goes for vacation," she said they decided.
Though a native of the state of Washington, Olsen wasn't a stranger to Florida. She did her medical residency at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach and later was stationed at Panama City.
She and Lincoln met in college in Washington, where he was in the Reserve Officer Training Corps. Thinking "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em," she signed up too, she said.
She'd gone to college intending to become a graphic designer but was persuaded to take the Medical College Aptitude Test because of her love of anatomy and biochemistry and did "pretty well," she said.
"I was never very good as a graphic designer," she said. "That helped."
Being put through medical school by the Air Force had more than just a financial advantage. Because the service does everything fast, her residency was much more hands-on than her classmates' was, she said, allowing her to do and get certified in procedures they probably only got to watch.
And having been in the service helps her connect with clients who served, she said.
"There are inside jokes you can only share with a veteran," she said.
Having military experiences in common also gives her additional insight into their physical and mental health, and seeing them regularly lets her recognize changes in her patients an outside provider might not see.
She said "it always broke my heart" when a patient didn't follow up after treatment, and she learned that a problem still existed when "I could have helped."
Olsen said she enjoys the "puzzle" of dealing with people with more-complex medical problems than she often encountered in the Air Force, handing out sinus medication to people with the sniffles.
Tight lips
Many veterans are reluctant to open up about their experiences, even to a doctor who's also a veteran, Olsen said. They say they were just doing their job, or feel that others are more deserving of attention.
Or, having suffered with depression or PTSD from what they experienced, they received little more "assistance" than to "go stand over there and deal with it," she said, and don't want to revisit their history.
Those conditions can feed into dementia later, Olsen said.
Rounds
One of Olsen's patients at Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay Senior Living, in Venice, is Harold Jordan, 98, who was a B-24 pilot in the South Pacific during World War II. He said he flew 50 missions, mostly over Japanese targets.
He'd volunteered to enter the Army Air Corps, which later became the Air Force, and served in the Reserves after the war. Trained as a microbiologist and chemist in college, he worked for the Public Health Service for years.
He still suffers from a broken back incurred in a parachute jump after being shot down — something he wasn't trained in.
Among his numerous decorations is a caterpillar, commemorating the time he had to "hit the silk."
Currie Weed, 90, is another of Olsen's patients at Tuscan Gardens. He volunteered during the Korean War and, because of his mechanical background, became an instructor on bomber engine maintenance.
He said he was mostly stationed in Illinois on a campus that was "almost like a civilian posting," other than the uniforms, because it consisted of a variety of schools like his.
He never deployed, he said, adding that if he had re-enlisted, he'd have been sent to Greenland.
He did manage a test flight on a B-36 that ended in the Caribbean, he said.
After the war, he bought a gas station and a hamburger stand in Illinois, selling them to take a job with Ford in Dearborn, Michigan.
"I was basically going back to what I did in the Air Force," he said.
After several promotions, he became Ford's parts and service manager for the entire United States, in which capacity he said he came up with the first extended warranty plan in the industry.
Still later, he said, he started a car dealer consulting company with clients in Saudi Arabia and Russia.
He said he retired in 1987, leading Olsen to tease him about having abandoned his plans to conquer the world.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.