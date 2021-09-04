VENICE — The new owners of one of the most famous houses in the city are seeking a variance they say is needed to help preserve it.
The Planning Commission will consider their request Tuesday.
Craig P. and Julie A. Hoensheid bought the Gulf-front property at 1100 Sunset Drive last year. It’s best known as the former residence of the late Walter Farley, author of the Black Stallion books.
The original structure, designed by Ralph Twitchell, founder of the Sarasota School of Architecture, was built in 1954, with additions on the western and northeastern sides and the construction of a stand-alone studio in 1958.
The new owners’ plan, according to the narrative in their application, is to “renovate and preserve the existing beachfront single-family residential structure while replacing the northeastern 1958 addition with a connected extension of the single-family structure to provide one interrelated home.”
Their plan also includes a pool and a courtyard landward of the existing home structure, as well as the rehabilitation and extension of existing walls on the northern and southern boundaries of the property.
The problem is that the existing home extends more than 100 feet past the Gulf Beach Setback Line (GBSL), adopted in 1978, beyond which construction is generally not permitted. The work proposed to be done wouldn’t extend closer to the Gulf of Mexico but would still be past the line. Hence, the need for a variance.
“The grant of the variance would allow the existing 1954 structure and 1958 western addition to preserve their storied use as a single-family residence on the property as part of the interrelated home and would help preserve the structures into the future as a result of the subsequent renovation work that would occur,” the narrative states.
The Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation has submitted a letter in support of the variance request.
“The loss of the Farley home and studio would be a tremendous blow to the City of Venice and to the numerous fans of this well-known 20th century Venice resident and renowned writer,” it states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Planning Commission is scheduled to:
• consider a request for a variance for a pool at 301 Ponce De Leon.
• consider the preliminary plats for Rustic Road South and Rustic Road North.
• consider a zoning map amendment, special exception and site-and-development plan for the city’s water utility booster pump station at the eastern end of Gene Green Road.
• consider a site-and-development plan for an Arby’s Restaurant remodel.
• hear a land development regulations update.
The Planning Commission meets Tuesday, Sept. 7, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
