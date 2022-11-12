VENICE — It’s time for the city’s annual infrastructure checkup, also known as the capital improvement schedule update.
The five-year plan tracks compliance with Florida law and the city’s comprehensive plan regarding the level of service to be met in nine areas, including water and sewer, open space, solid waste and roads.
According to the staff report prepared for Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, things are in pretty good shape, though not everything is in the city’s control.
Water production and sewage treatment are within appropriate parameters and the city has sufficient open space to serve a population of 79,770 people under the comp plan standard of 7 acres per 1,000 population.
While the county’s landfill will reach capacity early next year, the report states, the third phase of the landfill is expected to be completed around the same time, and a vertical expansion has been authorized.
No city road is below a “D” level of service, county analysis shows, though the report cautions that the data show a reduction in traffic volume likely due to the pandemic.
Not even the Pinebrook Road southern extension to Hatchett Creek Boulevard is an “F” currently, though it has been previously.
Some roadway improvements have been made or are in progress, the report states, including:
• Installation of a traffic signal at the Pinebrook Road entrance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. An agreement among SMH, the county and the city “is close to execution,” it says.
• Installation of a second westbound left-turn lane from Laurel Road to Pinebrook Road, with permitting near completion on the extension of eastbound left-turn lanes from Laurel Road to Knights Trail Road.
• Signal timing being programmed at the I-75 northbound and southbound ramps at Laurel Road; Knights Trail Road and Laurel Road; and Pinebrook Road and Laurel Road.
The Planning Commission will make recommendations about the schedule to the City Council, which will forward it to the county after approval.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The agenda is at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings’ button.
