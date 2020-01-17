VNcrash011520a

Firefighters speak with a witness in the intersection in front of the ER entrance at Venice Regional Bayfront Health on Tuesday. A bicyclist was struck by a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

 PHOTO BY GREG GILES

VENICE — A bicyclist was struck by a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in front of Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

The incident happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday, less than 100 feet from the ER entrance to the hospital.

According to a traffic crash report, the bicyclist, Phillip B. Maring, 52, of Nokomis, was riding his specialized Ariel bicycle northbound on the west sidewalk of Tamiami Trail when he turned onto Sovrano Road.

A Chevrolet Impala patrol vehicle heading southbound on The Rialto stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Sovrano Road, then proceeded into the intersection where the two collided.

The bicyclist was taken inside the ER to be evaluated for injuries. The report indicates a possible injury to the rider.

Damage to the patrol vehicle was minor and there was no visible damage to the bicycle, according to the report.

A second officer arrived on scene to conduct the investigation. No charges or citations were issued, according to the report.

The bicycle was secured in the bike rack at the hospital per the request of the rider, according to the report.

