VENICE — A bicyclist was struck by a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle in front of Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday, less than 100 feet from the ER entrance to the hospital.
According to a traffic crash report, the bicyclist, Phillip B. Maring, 52, of Nokomis, was riding his specialized Ariel bicycle northbound on the west sidewalk of Tamiami Trail when he turned onto Sovrano Road.
A Chevrolet Impala patrol vehicle heading southbound on The Rialto stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Sovrano Road, then proceeded into the intersection where the two collided.
The bicyclist was taken inside the ER to be evaluated for injuries. The report indicates a possible injury to the rider.
Damage to the patrol vehicle was minor and there was no visible damage to the bicycle, according to the report.
A second officer arrived on scene to conduct the investigation. No charges or citations were issued, according to the report.
The bicycle was secured in the bike rack at the hospital per the request of the rider, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.