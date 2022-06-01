SARASOTA — Resilient Retreat’s 2021 Community Impact Report provides valuable insights into the positive and negative emotions and impacts of helping others at work.
Over half of those surveyed report compassion fatigue consisting of burnout and secondary traumatic stress. Surveys were completed by 180 individuals from a variety of helping professions, including medical, law enforcement, nonprofit, fire/EMS, education, mental health and human services.
Compassion Fatigue
Compassion Fatigue is a term that describes the physical, emotional, and psychological impact of helping others — often through experiences of stress or trauma.
Medical professionals reflected the highest levels of burnout, while Fire/EMS reported the lowest. Medical professionals reported the highest level of secondary traumatic stress, while fire/EMS reported the lowest.
Overall, 52% of local first responders/helping professionals reported experiencing compassion fatigue, with 43% reporting moderate to severe burn-out and 39% reporting moderate to severe secondary traumatic stress.
“Understanding needs and providing programs to support our remarkable first responders and other helping professionals is essential for community health and workforce stability,” said Dr. Sidney Turner, Resilient Retreat founder and chair, Board of Directors. “While many respondents experience satisfaction in their work, this data shows that the struggle with compassion fatigue has a negative impact on the individual and in turn, those whom they serve.”
In the second year of the pandemic, 49% of first responders/helping professionals reported that their personal lives have been harder and 66% reported their professional life has been made more difficult.
Approximately 19% of respondents shared that they are currently seeking supportive services to help them cope with the stress of the pandemic.
Services targeted to helping the body and spirit were selected as the most helpful by respondents. However, a majority of participants stated that they would also find benefit in services related to the mind.
Compassion Satisfaction
Compassion Satisfaction is the antidote to Compassion Fatigue. It encompasses the pleasure and satisfying feeling that comes from helping others.
Mental health professionals reported the highest levels of compassion satisfaction while law enforcement reported the lowest. The average score reflected a “moderate” score of compassion satisfaction for all professional disciplines.
Participants found the following positive results after completing programs at Resilient Retreat:
• Decrease in depression
• Decrease in suicidal thoughts
• Decrease in overall stress
• Decrease in PTSD
• Decrease in alcohol use
• Increase in feeling like others rely on you
• Increase in goal setting
• Increase in impulse control
Participants found the following positive results after completing Resilient Retreat’s community trainings on trauma:
• 100% of respondents would recommend the trainings to others
• 99% of respondents found the training helpful
• 95% of respondents gained new knowledge from the training
Read the Full 2021 Community Impact Report at resilientretreat.org/impact/
About Resilient Retreat
Resilient Retreat is the leader in trauma-informed care serving survivors of abuse and the many professionals selflessly helping and healing 24/7.
We cultivate hope because we see and nurture the unique potential in each person. This means we can treat the whole person — body, mind and spirit — so that they thrive, not just survive.
Resilient Retreat was founded in 2018 to empower survivors of abuse and those who experience vicarious trauma in the workplace, like first responders and helping professionals, to thrive through self-care and community.
On Nov. 3, 2022, Resilient Retreat will open a new 84-acre retreat campus, home to an 18,000-square-foot retreat center and 5,000 square foot community center at 13010 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34240.
In addition to the free and confidential day and evening programs currently being offered in person and virtually, once retreat construction is complete, peaceful multi-day retreats focused on healing the entire person through evidence-based and trauma-informed programming will be added.
For more information about the services of Resilient Retreat, visit ResilientRetreat.org or call 941-343-0039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.