The good news is that Florida achieved its highest-ever placement in the 2018 edition of America’s Health Rankings, released this week by United Health Foundation.
The bad news is that the state only moved up to 29th, though that’s an improvement of seven places since 2016 and three since last year.
Worse, the state actually dropped a spot, to 31st, in the health of its seniors. It’s Florida’s lowest ranking, down from a high of 24th place only two years ago.
The rankings use the World Health Organization definition of health: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”
Thirty-five measures determine each state’s ranking, with factors that influence health outcomes, such as smoking and obesity, making up three-fourths of the ranking and outcomes themselves accounting for the remainder.
Florida did well in several measures, including smoking (18th among people 65 and up who don’t smoke) and obesity (12th).
It ranked even higher in prescription drug coverage (8th), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participation (9th, among people 60 and up living in poverty), diabetes management (1st) hospice care (4th) and falls (2nd).
But the state was toward the bottom in a number of key areas, including two other behavior measures: excessive drinking (44th) and physical activity (40th).
It ranked 42nd in the percentage of people 65 and up living in poverty; 44th in the number of people 60 and up who can get home-delivered meals; 44th in hospital readmissions, a problem the Affordable Care Act addresses; and 49th in intensive-care unit use.
Florida was dead last in the number of home healthcare workers — 27.9 — per 1,000 adults 75 and up. There were 28.7 workers per 1,000 in 2017.
The report notes several positive trends among Florida’s seniors, including that the percentage of adults 60 and up who are “food insecure” — facing the threat of hunger — decreased and is below the national rate.
The number of hospital deaths in among chronically ill Medicare participants has remained steady since 2016 after a steep decline beginning in 2013 and is also below the national rate.
But there’s also a negative trend: Suicide among people 65 and up has increased by 10 percent over the last four years.
To see the full report on the nation and the state, visit: AmericasHealth Rankings.org.
