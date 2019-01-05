A girl under 12 reportedly gave a man a bloody nose and kicked him in the groin area after he groped her, allowing her to escape from his unwanted advances.
According to a Venice Police Department report:
The incident occurred in the early evening of Dec. 18 at a residence on Vista Road in the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park, when the girl’s female guardian went to a nearby grocery story. The mother was apparently out of town at the time of the incident.
While the guardian was away, a man who resides with her heard the child in the kitchen at the refrigerator.
According to the victim, the 61-year old man, identified as Keith D. Cross, allegedly grabbed her with both hands by the buttocks as she was getting a glass of orange juice.
The girl said she turned around and punched the man in the face, giving him a bloody nose.
It didn’t stop there.
The man then allegedly grabbed the girl, placing both of her hands behind her back, and tried to kiss the girl on the neck. She managed to kick the man in the groin area and broke free.
She then ran into the bedroom in which she was staying, collected a few belongings, and ran outside, hoping she would see her guardian on the street returning from the store.
The child was able lock herself in the bedroom, where she called the guardian.
The guardian made other arrangements for the child and upon her return whisked the victim away to stay at a friend’s house.
Cross, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim under 12 years old. He remains in jail on $50,000 bond.
He has three previous arrests in Sarasota County for battery or domestic violence.
