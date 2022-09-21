Sept. 2 accident

Venice Police investigated the area where a blue Ford Mustang went off the road and hit a woman on Sept. 2.

Editor's Note: A picture of the crash diagram can be found with this story at VeniceGondolier.com.

VENICE — A crash report revealed a blue Ford Mustang entered a drainage swale and ricocheted, hitting a pedestrian along Venice Avenue on Sept. 2.

Crash diagram

A blue Ford Mustang ricocheted from a drainage swale and hit a pedestrian along Venice Avenue on Sept. 2. The report included a diagram of the crash.


