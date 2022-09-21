topical Report: Mustang ricocheted into woman mowing lawn STAFF REPORT Sep 21, 2022 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Venice Police investigated the area where a blue Ford Mustang went off the road and hit a woman on Sept. 2. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO Editor's Note: A picture of the crash diagram can be found with this story at VeniceGondolier.com.VENICE — A crash report revealed a blue Ford Mustang entered a drainage swale and ricocheted, hitting a pedestrian along Venice Avenue on Sept. 2. A blue Ford Mustang ricocheted from a drainage swale and hit a pedestrian along Venice Avenue on Sept. 2. The report included a diagram of the crash. CRASH DIAGRAM PROVIDED The accident occurred around 5 p.m. that day and closed eastbound traffic at East Venice Avenue and Venetian Parkway for four hours. Initially, the woman, who was hit while mowing her lawn, was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but was released and back home by Sept. 6.The Mustang was driving east on Venice Avenue when the car slid on its left side into the outside travel lane leaving yaw marks before going off the road, according to a crash report.The car entered a drainage swale and then ricocheted. After hitting the woman, the car came to rest next to a tree, a report stated.The driver, of Port Charlotte, was given a citation for reckless driving, according to the crash report. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Venice plays tonight on ESPN2 Venice mobile home destroyed in fire Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice hospital rejected offer to reopen ER So what can go at the Venice hospital site? Venice plays tonight on ESPN2 Venice mobile home destroyed in fire Venice hospital closure seen as inevitable Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.