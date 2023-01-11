Report: Nighttime conditions may have led to fatal plane crash

VENICE - Christian Kath had nearly 87 hours of flying experience when he left St. Petersburg on Dec. 3.
Kath, 42, took his wife, Misty, and daughter, Lily, to Venice for the day — and planned to return that night.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board offers some details about the night the Kath family's plane crashed off the shore of Venice Beach, killing all three.
According to the report, the situation that led to the crash occurred during takeoff from Venice Municipal Airport. The Kaths' aircraft — a Piper PA-28-151 single-engine plane — was "operating under visual flight rules" when it took off from the airport at 7:37 p.m. at night.
"Airport surveillance video from the time of the accident depicted an airplane departing ... with little to no angle of climb into a dark sky over dark water with no discernable horizon," the report read.
The next day, divers reported finding the body of Misty Kath, 43, off the coast of Venice. A search team from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office later located a large portion of the wrecked plane, along with the body of Lily Kath, 12.
A search for Christian Kath's remains was called off after several days of efforts. The report labels all three as dead.
Tracking data recovered from the wreckage indicates the Kaths' plane took off from the Municipal Airport's Runway 23, which runs 5,000 feet long.
According to the report, the plane achieved liftoff at 7:37 p.m. approximately 4,100 feet into the runway. The aircraft climbed about 50 feet before reaching the end of the runway and climbed to 75 feet over the next 4 seconds.
By 7:38 p.m., the plane was projected to be at 0 feet elevation. Its last tracked location was approximately 1,800 feet beyond the end of Runway 23 — in the water just off the shore.
The tracking data also recorded the plane reaching a groundspeed of 88 knots, or roughly 101 miles per hour, and steadily increasing in speed until topping out at 109 knots — 125 mph — at the last known location.
Authorities and contractors were able to salvage most of the aircraft from the shore, bringing it ashore at Higel Marine Park on Dec. 5. The wreckage was subsequently transported to Jacksonville for further investigation.
According to the report, the main missing components from the plane were 4 feet of the fuselage between the instrument panel and the main wing spar box. The area would have encompassed the main cabin door, the plane's front seats, and the fuel selector valve.
Preliminary findings reported the plane's engine suffered "minor impact damage," with the carburetor being fractured.
"The engine exam revealed no pre-impact mechanical anomalies that would have prevented normal operation," the report read.
The Kaths were originally from Australia and had relocated to St. Petersburg for Christian's work with Daniels Health, a health care product maker.
The Kaths are survived by a daughter who was not on the flight. That girl is 10.
