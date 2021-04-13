VENICE — Florida will follow federal guidance and suspend administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration jointly recommended use of the vaccine be put on hold following reports of rare blood clots in six women who had received it about week to two weeks earlier.
The agencies will be investigating whether there's a causal connection between the vaccine and the blood clots.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses similar technology, has been the subject of numerous reports of blood clots. It's not approved in the U.S.
Nearly 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. It's the only one-shot vaccine in the country with emergency-use authorization.
It was DeSantis' preference when he got vaccinated earlier this month.
"I think my arm was sore for 45 minutes and then that was that," he said at a news conference at Piney Point.
He said he doesn't think that people who have received the vaccine need to be worried, as the CDC and the FDA are acting "out of an abundance of caution."
"We haven't seen any significant effects with J&J here in Florida," he said, adding that "there's no question it saved lives already."
The state was already anticipating a decline in the supply of J&J. It received about 300,000 doses last week but was in line for only about one-tenth of that this week due to production difficulties.
The suspension won't affect the administration of other vaccines, including at the clinics operated by the Department of Health in Sarasota, which only has the Moderna vaccine.
State "pop-up" sites offer the Pfizer vaccine, while federal sites have had both Pfizer and J&J. The Pfizer vaccine will continue to be available.
By the numbers
A day after reporting the fewest new COVID-19 cases in six months, the state reported the most in two months.
Only 1,656 cases were reported Monday, in keeping with a decline in cases over weekends. Still, it was the first time in weeks the number had been below 2,000.
But there were 9,130 new cases reported Tuesday, along with an 8.16% positivity rate and 78 deaths.
The positivity rate has been over 6% for 18 straight days and has gone up five days in a row.
Sarasota County's numbers were similar — only 25 cases reported on Monday but 132 reported on Tuesday.
The 7.03% positivity rate was the highest in a week. The county also reported four deaths.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 44 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with seven in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.4%, compared to 3.2% for the prior period. It reported two deaths.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had six COVID-19 patients Tuesday. It reported no deaths.
Statewide, 3,230 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday. State records showed 49 of them were in Sarasota County.
The Sarasota County School District reported 13 staff and 70 students in isolation and 24 staff and 271 students in quarantine Tuesday.
In the previous 48 hours, 30 people had been told to isolate and 27 to quarantine.
