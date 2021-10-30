VENICE — Loveland Center held an open house on Wednesday for its new theater program beginning in mid-November.
The program, Loveland Players, will teach individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities all aspects of the performing arts while strengthening life skills.
“We are so excited to be able to convert this space,” said Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, the chief philanthropy officer at Loveland Center.
The program was made possible by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County through its Equity and Access Grant.
Before the pandemic, the theater program’s home served as the cafeteria. However, the cafeteria had not been in use for over a year, so Loveland Center decided to utilize the space and turn it into a blackbox theater.
The blackbox theater room will fit 75-90 audience members for small productions.
The program, of up to 30 participants, will encompass various classes covering everything from singing and acting to stage makeup, costumes and props.
“They are every aspect of that show,” Bushinger-Ortiz said.
From the skills learned in the program’s classes, Bushinger-Ortiz hopes the participants can apply to jobs related to the class topics.
“Breaking those barriers and changing the narrative,” she said.
The theater will be complete with several makeup stations, costumes, and a separate voice and movement studio next to the theater room.
Many items for the program were donated gifts and the costumes were acquired from the Asolo Repertory Theatre’s costume sale in September.
Most of the costumes include easily-removable accent pieces such as coats and hats.
Throughout the program, Loveland Center will be partnering with both professional and amateur guest artists around the country and locally to share expertise in every discipline of theater.
By connecting with the artists, Bushinger-Ortiz wants to introduce intellectual and developmental disabilities to more of the arts world.
“Promoting that representation matters,” she said.
Previously, Loveland Center had a partnership with Venice Theatre and took individuals to the theater once a week. Bushinger-Ortiz said they wanted to provide more for their participants with multiple classes throughout the week.
“Everyone agreed to go in a different direction,” Bushinger-Ortiz said about the end of the partnership.
Now with their own program, Bushinger-Ortiz is looking toward the future.
“It’s going to be a game changer,” she said.
The program will hold small productions with the hopes of expanding into bigger productions over the years.
“That is what made sense for us,” Bushinger-Ortiz said of Loveland Center having its own space.
The program’s theater director, Pete O’Shea, was ready to help start the program after a full career in theater and comedy.
“It’s so exciting what we are going to be able to do here,” O’Shea said.
He also mentioned the theater was a great way to teach life lessons and to learn about oneself.
There will be group auditions to be enrolled into the year-long program with an option to continue the program.
For more information on the program and for auditions, email:enrollment@lovelandcenter.org
