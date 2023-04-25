VENICE — The city is halfway toward formally ending the dispute with Venice Unites over portions of the land-development regulations the City Council adopted last year.
But the organization, formed specifically to invoke a charter provision for a resident challenge to ordinances, may be sticking around.
The Council heard first reading Tuesday of an ordinance incorporating changes to the LDR negotiated between Venice Unites and staff, then voted 6-0 to send it on for second reading and a vote at its May 9 meeting. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent.
The changes reduce some height limits, and tweak the way height is measured; enhance some environmental protections; add back some compatibility standards from the previous code; and delete provisions related to single-user retail spaces larger than 65,000 square feet, among other things.
Council Member Rachel Frank lauded the changes as a compromise that brought the city "to a very healthy place," while Vice Mayor Jim Boldt recognized the "tremendous" public input that went into the effort.
Venice Unites put out a statement after the meeting, saying that it was "delighted to see City Council vote 6-0 in support of the compromise worked out between our group and city staff that strengthens the LDRs and better protects Venice as the city grows.
"Voters in Venice feel strongly about preserving both the built environment — our historic neighborhoods, our charming downtown — and the natural environment — our green spaces and our wildlife — that make Venice the special place it is."
Frank Wright, one of the five residents who led the challenge to the LDR, said he was relieved by the vote, adding that the revisions will "not be the last word on preservation in Venice."
"Or on height," said Betty Intagliata, another member of the challenge group.
"It's a good first step," Wright said.
Asked whether that meant Venice Unites was planning to remain in existence, he said, "That's what we're talking about."
