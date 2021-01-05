VENICE — The study of the city's resilience to sea-level rise is progressing, and there's now an opportunity — the first of a planned two — for Venice residents to weigh in.
A nine-question online survey accessible at the project's website, arcg.is/u05Hb.
It allows respondents to identify their connection to the city; rank seven assets by their level of vulnerability; and opine on whether they'd prefer a "green" (more environmentally friendly), "gray" (hardened) or hybrid approach to protecting city assets.
Anyone can take the survey, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden told the Environmental Advisory Board last month, but the city's consultant's, Taylor Engineering Inc., will use the responses of city residents and business owners in preparing their report.
They'll be paying for the preventive measures the city takes, she said, so their input is key.
The second chance to participate will be at a workshop conducted as part of the EAB's Feb. 24 meeting. The public will be able to connect online.
By then, Taylor will be close to completing its vulnerability assessment, Senior Project Engineer Jenna Phillips said.
The project is on an aggressive schedule, with the final report due in April to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, whose Resilient Coastlines Program is funding it.
Taylor's assessment consists of three analyses: exposure — the amount of contact an asset has with a source of stress; sensitivity — the degree of impact and whether there are existing sources of stress; and adaptive capacity — the asset’s ability to adjust, repair or respond.
It's conducting that assessment for nine scenarios ranging from the mean high high-water level remaining where it is today to a 3-foot rise and the occurrence of a 100-year flood.
Engineer Angela Schedel gave the board a snapshot of the three most serious ones: the occurrence of a 100-year storm on top of a 1-, 1.5 and 3-foot sea-level rise — "the worst case of the worst case," she said.
Their preliminary exposure analysis shows that a 1-foot rise would mean 29 critical city infrastructure facilities — mainly on and around the island — would be underwater to some degree, including 23 pump stations and lift stations.
Pump stations move potable water around to customers, while lift stations direct wastewater to the city's treatment plant. The equipment is underground already, but if the electrical components are as well, then the systems could be shut down by flooding.
Sixty-five facilities would be somewhat submerged if there's a 3-foot rise and a 100-year storm, she said. That would include 19 buildings, 44 pump and lift stations and three parking lots or runways.
It would leave the Eagle Point historic district underwater, she said, along with 23% of the John Nolen Historic District.
The Train Depot would also be flooded, she said.
These are long-term projections — 20 to 40 or more years out — with a lot of uncertainty in them, but they can't be ignored, she said.
"This is a catastrophic event that has a very low probability of occurrence but it's something that you do want to plan infrastructure for," Schedel said.
It's also a potential problem that's cheaper to prevent than to fix, according to the website, which says that every $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 in future disaster costs.
After this assessment has been conducted, adaption and resilient strategies will be developed for at-risk structures. The projected completion of that phase is March 31, to be rolled out with an updated, interactive website.
The final report will be incorporated into the coastal management element of city’s comp plan.
