VENICE — Should a new children’s playground be reinstalled in Venezia Park?
That was among the issues raised Tuesday during a City Council discussion about the park with its tall stands of non-native Australian pines along the park’s edge near downtown Venice.
The park has long been considered one that needs an upgrade, but some residents are worried a redeveloped park might be worse.
The trees shed loads of pine needles and cause environmental damage, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission, which considers them invasive because they displace native beach plant communities that provide critical wildlife habitat for threatened and endangered plant and animal species.
Some residents like how they look.
Resident Randy Mineo said his neighbors are concerned Venezia Park might be “developed into something much worse than is currently there.”
“We just recently became aware of the plan to upgrade that park,” he said. “It has a small playground, but suddenly we’re finding out somebody recommended it should be developed with a multi-use trail, fitness trail and replacing the Australian pines with (other) landscaping, and possibly a gazebo with lights.”
He said the pines provide “marvelous shade.”
“To cut these all down and plant smaller trees that take decades to grow is a tremendous waste of money,” he said. “Don’t clearcut and start (from scratch). That would be terrible not only for that neighborhood, but the park,” Mineo said.
He suggested refocusing efforts on establishing a urban forest setting.
Jeff Boone, an attorney who lives across from the park, reminded the City Council there’s always been a children’s playground in that park.
Some of the playground equipment was removed after an accident due to poor maintenance, he said. He recommended upgrading the equipment.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was concerned with the lack of public input and suggested holding off on approval of the initial design funding on Tuesday’s agenda.
“Let’s postpone this until we know more,” she said. “Our Comprehensive Plan needs a master plan, and right now we do not have a master parks plan.”
She suggested a workshop to look at the broader range of parks issues, and perhaps reprioritizing some projects like upgrading the Chuck Reiter baseball fields.
Public Works director James Clinch said the Venice Lions Club is interested in donating “a significant amount of money” to build an ADA-compliant playground for disabled children in Venezia Park.
A good compromise, said City Engineer Kathleen Weeden, might be to bring the park redevelopment project before the city Parks Advisory Board to consider.
Weeden said the funding request is for initial design and a consultant, which would set into motion a process that includes gathering public input.
“I don’t have an issue with starting the process,” Council Member Rich Cautero said. “That’s your intent, to gather input.”
The board approved an initial funding request of $100,000 for design and permitting costs through a funding agreement with Sarasota County.
Depending on how many amenities get included, the finished project could cost more than $1 million.
“Obtaining public input from the neighbors and residents will be an important first step in the design process,” Weeden said.
