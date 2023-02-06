VENICE — The Venice Police Department’s ninth Citizens Police Academy got underway Wednesday with a class of 23 residents that includes City Council Member Dick Longo.

Thorpe

Chief Charlie Thorpe tells the Citizens Police Academy class some of his history in law enforcement.

Chief Charlie Thorpe said he didn’t know how much interest there would be in holding another CPA but it was “standing room only … again.”


Pachota

Mayor Nick Pachota, a Citizens Police Academy grad, greets the members of the ninth class Wednesday at their first session.
Leisenring

Capt. Andy Leisenring talks about his command, the Patrol Division.
Interview

Class members Craig Wright, left, and Edwin Garcia interview each other to get acquainted before introducing each other to their fellow students in the Citizens Police Academy.
Patrol vehicle

Sgt. Keith Quick reviews the extra equipment kept in the rear of a patrol vehicle. The black bundle holds “stop sticks” with quills that can slowly deflate a fleeing car’s tires, he said.
