VENICE — The Venice Police Department’s ninth Citizens Police Academy got underway Wednesday with a class of 23 residents that includes City Council Member Dick Longo.
Chief Charlie Thorpe said he didn’t know how much interest there would be in holding another CPA but it was “standing room only … again.”
Wednesday’s session was mainly for introductions — to the department’s upper echelon, to each other and to the public safety complex.
“We’re going to get to know each other very well over the next 10 weeks,” Thorpe told the students.
First, however, they were greeted by Mayor Nick Pachota, whose career was in public safety before returning to Venice to rejoin Venice Pier Group, the family restaurant business.
He was a Police Explorer growing up in Venice and is a graduate of the third CPA, he said.
What the participants will be going through over the next 10 weeks, he said, will be a very real and accurate sample of police training.
Then, City Manager Ed Lavallee, who worked in administration for the New Port, Rhode Island, police department before moving to Venice, told the students that the CPA is a great way to learn how safe and secure Venice is and how professional the VPD is.
“You will be ambassadors for the city of Venice,” he said.
Sgt. Sean Hammett, who’s leading the CPA for the first time, handed everyone his card and told them to feel free to call him, adding, “but no, we can’t get you out of a speeding ticket.”
He reviewed the history of the department before handing the microphone over to Capt. Andy Leisenring, commander of the Patrol Division, to talk about the officers most visible to the public.
“We respond to pretty much everything,” he said. “If you call us, we’ll show up.”
But if it’s something involving a snake, he said, he’ll send someone rather than handling it himself.
Next, Capt. Eric Hill, commander of the Investigations Division, which follows up on reports of crimes, talked about how his people use their experience, other agencies and technology to try to solve crimes.
Despite all the available resources, he said, “sometimes there’s just nothing you can do.”
Dave Smolenski, commander of the Administrative Services Division, talked about the behind-the-scenes aspects of running the VPD, followed by Kevin Vespia, its accreditation consultant.
A Florida police department has to show compliance with about 250 standards, he said, and then undergo a visit from assessors who interview people inside and outside the force to confirm that the VPD’s officers actually follow those standards.
“I can tell you they do, and I can assure you they do,” said Vespia, who retired as North Port’s chief before starting his own business. “They practice what they preach.”
After those formalities were out of the way, the students’ first exercise was to interview each other and share the information with their classmates. Then they separated into three groups, led by Hammett, Hill and Leisenring, for a tour of the building during which they could turn the tables and interrogate people who are usually the ones asking questions.
Among the inquiries:
• Do patrol officers wear body cameras? No, said Sgt. Keith Quick, who showed the groups some of the department’s vehicles. The patrol vehicles have a dash cam and the officers wear a body microphone to record the audio of what the camera films.
• Do they get to take a vehicle home? Yes, if they live within 20 miles of the city, Leisenring said.
Each officer is assigned a vehicle, which makes for better upkeep and some downtime, instead of having it on the road 24/7. And officers can be dispatched from home instead of needing to get to the station to get a vehicle.
VPD was one of the few departments in the state that didn’t allow take-home vehicles, he said, adding that having them is a boost to morale and recruitment.
• Does the department have a drone? No, but it can borrow the one the city’s Information Technology Department has, Leisenring said. Or it can get help from another agency. The North Port PD drone flew over the Holiday Parade last year for added security, he said.
• Does the city have surveillance cameras? Yes, Leisenring said: downtown, at the South Jetty and the Venice Fishing Pier. It also has license-plate readers at most of the entrances to the city that can alert officers when a stolen car comes in.
It’s not just about auto theft, he said; people driving a stolen car into Venice often are coming to commit other crimes.
• What parts of the city should she avoid in order to stay safe, a relatively new resident wanted to know. If she’s concerned about drug activity, Leisenring said, it can take place anywhere, but it’s not a huge problem in Venice.
And one of the most likely sites for a drug deal, he said, is a public place: a big parking lot, chosen by the parties to try to blend in.
• Is the department keeping up with growth? The chief will make a data-driven pitch for more staff during budget development this year, Leisenring said.
The CPA resumes Feb. 8 with a class that includes the VPD’s canine unit. Future classes will cover weapons, crime scene processing, digital forensics and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.