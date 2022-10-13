Appreciation for line workers

People wave and hold signs of thanks for the line workers along Circus Bridge on Tuesday night.

VENICE — Venice residents gathered along Circus Bridge Tuesday night with signs to show appreciation to the line workers who have been helping restore power.

Venice residents with signs

Venice residents hold signs on the Circus Bridge Tuesday night.

After the hurricane, a large tent city was erected at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds to house line workers from across the country.

