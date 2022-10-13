featured topical Residents say thanks to line workers STAFF REPORT Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People wave and hold signs of thanks for the line workers along Circus Bridge on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY STEVEN OLIEMULLER VENICE — Venice residents gathered along Circus Bridge Tuesday night with signs to show appreciation to the line workers who have been helping restore power. Venice residents hold signs on the Circus Bridge Tuesday night. PHOTO BY STEVEN OLIEMULLER After the hurricane, a large tent city was erected at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds to house line workers from across the country.For many days, people could see power trucks constantly leaving the tent city as the workers went out to help bring electricity back to homes and businesses. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Legacy Park is imagination realized Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Man arrested on unlicensed contracting charges Cops: Shooting in Osprey leaves one dead Venice teen killed in Arcadia crash Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Legacy Park is imagination realized Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Man arrested on unlicensed contracting charges Cops: Shooting in Osprey leaves one dead Venice teen killed in Arcadia crash Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
