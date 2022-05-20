featured topical Restaurant warns about potential gift card scam By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer May 20, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Applebee's general manager is warning residents of potential scams from people selling gift cards that were not activated for a fundraiser. "We were contacted by a few residents in Venice East," said Stacy Jones, the general manager.He said several customers went to the restaurant attempting to redeem gift cards they bought from teens, who said they were selling cards to raise money for a baseball team. The teens allegedly were selling $25 gift cards for $20, but they were not activated or redeemable.Jones believed the cards were picked up from a store and were never activated. He said the affected customers told him the teens had a big stack of cash and many other gift cards."We are worried it could be a lot," he said.He mentioned there could be other gift cards to area restaurants also in the potential scam.Authorities have been contacted regarding the situation. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Applebee 's Stacy Jones Ssa Impersonation Scam Trending Now Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Venice’s food malls of fame Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Ringing Bros. circus announces return Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Venice’s food malls of fame Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Ringing Bros. circus announces return Closed Venice hotel at center of many break-ins Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
