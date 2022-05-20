Police lights

SOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Applebee's general manager is warning residents of potential scams from people selling gift cards that were not activated for a fundraiser. 

"We were contacted by a few residents in Venice East," said Stacy Jones, the general manager.

He said several customers went to the restaurant attempting to redeem gift cards they bought from teens, who said they were selling cards to raise money for a baseball team. 

The teens allegedly were selling $25 gift cards for $20, but they were not activated or redeemable.

Jones believed the cards were picked up from a store and were never activated.


He said the affected customers told him the teens had a big stack of cash and many other gift cards.

"We are worried it could be a lot," he said.

He mentioned there could be other gift cards to area restaurants also in the potential scam.

Authorities have been contacted regarding the situation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments