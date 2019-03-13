Restaurant growth appears to be stabilizing with little change as the population of Venice increased to 23,020 in 2017 and in Sarasota County to 419,119 in 2017. Likewise, the average annual daily peak traffic count summary for U.S. 41 Venice Bypass by Florida Traffic Online for 2017 is now 40,000 daily.
At the start of 2019 there were in Venice, Nokomis and Osprey, 198 restaurants compared to 195 in 2018 and 184 in 2017. A few days before publishing this list I learned China Tokyo and Subway had closed, both in Bird Bay Plaza. Removing those the list has been reduced to 198. The area research is south from Blackburn Point Plaza along U.S. 41 to Woodmere Park Boulevard, along Jacaranda Boulevard to Interstate 75, including Knights Trail, north on I-75 to a line west to Blackburn Point Road. Fast Food and restaurants providing seating are included.
Abby’s On Miami, 220 W. Miami Ave.
Allegro Bistro, 1740 East Venice Ave.
Amore’s, 2557 Tamiami Trail S., Unit 1.
Angelo’s Italian Imports, 850 Pinebrook Road.
Anita’s Homestyle Restaurant, 1617 U.S. 41 Bypass S., Nokomis.
Applebee’s, 4329 S. Tamiami Trail.
Asaro’s Pizzeria Restaurant, 2454 Laurel Rd. E.
Arby’s, 430 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Art Caffe, 390 S. Nokomis Ave.
Baiyoke, 1829 S. Tamiami Trail.
Bayside Grill, 918 Tamiami Trail., S., Nokomis.
Benny’s Bada Bing,1815 S. Tamiami Trail.
Bentley’s Bistro Restaurant, 1660 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Bentley’s Tiki Bar & Grill, 1660 S. Tamiami Trail., Osprey.
Big Olaf Ice Cream & Coffee, 1276 Jacaranda Blvd.
Bistro 540, VRBH, 540 The Rialto.
Blu’ Island Bistro, 625 Tamiami Trail S.
Bodrum Restaurant Turkish-Greek, 225 W. Miami Ave.
Bob Evans, 4312 S. Tamiami Trail.
Bob’s Twist N’ Shake, 420 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Bogey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, 652 E. Venice Ave.
Bonefish Grill, 1681 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Brewburgers on the Island, 525 S. Tamiami Trail.
Brewburgers Pub & Grille, 370 Commercial Court.
Briandi’s Restaurant, 202 Tamiami Trail S., Nokomis.
British Open Pub, 367 Jacaranda Blvd.
Bud’s Restaurant, 789 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Burger King, 451 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Burger King, Spanish Pointe Boulevard N. Tamiami Trial, Nokomis.
Burgundy Square Cafe, 227 W. Miami Ave.
Bushido Sushi, 125 W. Venice Ave.
Café Bagel, 1811 S. Tamiami Trail.
Café Brulee, mobile truck.
Café Evergreen, 801 Tamiami Trail S., Nokomis.
Café Longet, 239 West Miami Ave.
Caffe Panini Pizzeria & New York Pizza Cafe, 765 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar, 101 W. Venice Avenue.
Canton Chinese Restaurant, 101 Shamrock Blvd.
Captain Eddie’s Seafood Bar, 107 Colonia Lane, E., Nokomis.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1751 S. Tamiami Trail.
Casey Key Fish House, 801 Blackburn Point Rd, Osprey.
Cassariano, 313 W. Venice Ave.
Chaz51 Café & Coffee House, 103 Triple Diamond Blvd.
Checkers, 1721 Tamiami Trail, S.
Chicano’s, 1185 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 4289 Tamiami Trail, S.
China Jade, 521 S. Tamiami Trail.
China King, 1455 E. Laurel Road.
China One, 1192 Jacaranda Blvd.
China Wok, 1455 E. Venice Ave., Suite 204.
Clever Monkey Craft Grill & Bar, 1272 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey
Coffee Breeze Drive Thru, 997 N. Tamimi Trail, Nokomis.
Coffee Cafe, 101 Capri Isles Blvd.
Cormick’s, 200 N. Tamiami Trail.
Cote France French Bistro, 218 W. Tampa Ave.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 455 Commercial Court.
Croissant & Company, 323 W. Venice Ave.
Crow’s Nest Marina, 1968 Tarpon Center Drive.
Culver’s, 19355 Times Circle, Jacaranda near I-75.
D’Angelo’s Subs & Salads, 1203 U.S. 41 Bypass S.
Da Vinci German Restaurant, 1080 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Daiquiri Deck of Venice, 300 W. Venice Ave.
Darrell’s Restaurant, 215 Tamiami Trail.
Denny’s, 1763 S. Tamiami Trail.
Diesel Dawg & Friends, 125 N. Tamiami Trail.
Dockside Waterfront Grill, 509 N. Tamiami Trail.
Domino’s Pizza, 537 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Domino’s Pizza, 732 Shamrock Blvd.
Dunkin Donuts, 563 U.S. 41 Bypass, N.
Dunkin Donuts, 1241 Tamiami Trail, N., Nokomis
Dunkin Donuts, 2983 Executive Drive.
Eggs-Traordinary Breakfast & Lunch, 2282 Tamiami Trail. N., Nokomis.
EL Chipotle Latin Market & Restaurant, 519 U.S.41 Bypass
Fins at Sharky’s, 1600 S. Harbor Drive.
Flanagan’s Pub, 761 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Firehouse Subs, 1570 U.S. 41 Bypass.
First Watch Restaurant, 1617 U.S. 41 Bypass S.
Flapjacks Cafe, 810 E. Venice Ave.
Flynn’s on Venice Avenue, 133 W. Venice Ave.
Frankie’s Italian Ristorante, 1072 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Fugu Hibachi & Sushi, 321 Jacaranda Blvd.
Gold Rush BBQ, 661 S. Tamiami Trail.
Healthy Roses Organic Bakery, 525 E. Venice Avenue.
Herman’s Meats & Deli, 710 Shamrock Boulevard
Hotel Venezia Restaurant & Bar, 455 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 1085 Tamiami Trail., N., Nokomis.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 1965 Tamiami Trail., S.
IHOP, 4369 S. Tamiami Trail.
Island Organics, 231 W. Miami Ave.
Island Coffee, 200 W. Miami Ave.
Italiano’s Pasta & Pizza Parlor, 4191 S. Tamiami Trail.
Italiano’s Pasta & Pizza Parlor, 1055 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Jetty Jack’s at South Jetty.
Jim Ohara’s Cafe, 3974 S. Tamiami Trail.
Joseph’s Diner & Pizza, 625 Tamiami Trail. N., Nokomis.
Joy’s Kouzine, 539 U.S. 41 Bypass.
KFC, 2055 S. Tamiami Trail.
K-RONS Corner Bar, 1195 U.S.41 Bypass, S.
Kumo Japanese Steak House, 1657 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Left Coast Seafood, 385 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Leone’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1266 Jacaranda Blvd.
Le Petite Jardin Cafe, 1500 W. Venice Ave.
Les Portales Mexican Flavors, 1092 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Lucarelli’s Restaurant, 1965 S. Tamiami Trail.
Lucky Dog Diner, 602 S. Tamiami Trail.
Linksters Tap Room, 2127 South Tamiami Trail.
Luna Ristorante, 200 St. Augustine Ave.
Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, 2059 S. Tamiami Trail.
Made in Italy, 117 W. Venice Ave.
Mama Leone’s, 2300 Tamiami Trail, N., Nokomis.
Mama Maria’s Pizzeria & Subs, 2085 S Tamiami Trail.
Marco’s Pizza, 735 Shamrock Blvd.
McDonald’s Restaurant, 480 U.S.41 Bypass.
McDonald’s Restaurant, 2480 E. Laurel Road.
McDonald’s Restaurant, 325 Commercial Court.
McDonald’s Restaurant, 4269 S. Tamiami Trail.
McDonald’s Restaurant, 1720 S. Tamiami Trail.
Mojos Real Cuban, 1617 U.S. 41 Bypass, Unit 1.
Metro Diner, 2053 S. Tamiami Trail.
Mi Pueblo Restaurant, 530 S. U.S. 41 Bypass.
New China Chinese Restaurant, 1089 Tamiami Trail., N., Nokomis.
Caffe Panini New York Pizza Cafe, 765 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Nokomo’s Sunset Hut, 690 Tamiami Trail S.
Norma Jean’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1635 U.S.41 Bypass
Norma Jean’s Grill Room, 1633 U.S. 41 Bypass.
North Jetty Tap & Grill, 1000 S. Casey Key Road.
N’tinos Pizzeria & Restaurant, 660 S. Tamiami Trail.
Obee’s Soup, Salad & Subs, 261 S. Tamiami Trail.
Obee’s Soup, Salad & Subs, 1846 S. Tamiami Trail.
Off the Wagon Brewery & Kitchen, 2107 Tamiami Trail.
Old Venice Pub, 100 W. Venice Ave.
Original Word of Mouth, 1740 E. Venice Ave.
Outlook Pub, 889 U.S.41 Bypass, S.
Panda Express, 4201 S. Tamiami Trail.
Papa John’s, 1223 U.S.41 Bypass, S.
Paradise Grill Coastal Cuisine, 1099 Tamiami Trail. N., Nokomis.
Patches Restaurant, 501 E. Venice Ave.
Peaches Restaurant, 1230 Jacaranda Blvd.
Pelican Alley, 109 Albee Rd. W., Nokomis.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 1331 U.S. 41 Bypass S.
Pilot House, Venice Beach Concession.
Pinchers Crab Shack, 900 Venetia Bay Blvd.
Ping’s Ichiban Steak House, 345 Commercial Court.
Pizza Hut, 395 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Pizza Hut, at 1820 Tamiami Trail S.
Plaza Mexico Restaurant, 405 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Popi’s Place, 648 S. Tamiami Trail.
Pop’s Sunset Grill, 112 Circuit Rd. Nokomis.
Ristorante San Marco, 305 W. Venice Avenue.
Rosebud’s, 2215 S. Tamiami Trail., Osprey.
Sand Trap Sports Bar & Grill, 4145 S. Tamiami Trail.
Seven on Venice, 317B W. Venice Ave.
Shamrock Cafe, 759 Shamrock Blvd.
Sharky’s On the Pier, 1600 S. Harbor Drive.
Sharks Tooth Beach Concessions, 208 S. Casey Key Rd., Nokomis
Shark Bites Deli, 1740 E. Venice Ave. # 9.
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse, 1219 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Snook Haven, 5000 E. Venice Ave.
Soda Fountain of Venice, 349 W. Venice Ave.
Spice & Tea Exchange #3, 101 W. Venice Ave.
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 1500 U.S. 41 By-Pass S.
Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 4271 S. Tamiami Trail in the Target Store.
Starbuck’s, 1183 N, Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
Subway, 997 Tamiami Trail. N., Nokomis.
Subway, 1710 Tamiami Trail., S.
Subway Laurel Square, 3479 Precision Drive, Nokomis.
Suncoast Cafe, 400 E. Airport Road.
Rib City Grill, 4187 S. Tamiami Trail.
Taco Bell, 430 N. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Taco Bell, 2055 S. Tamiami Trail.
Tap & Cork, 101 W. Venice Ave.
Thai Bistro, 537 E, Venice Ave.
The Breakfast Cottage, 2301 Tamiami Trail. N., Nokomis.
The Greenhouse Restaurant, 2045 S. Tamiami Trail.
The Living Room, 2357 S. Tamiami Trail.
The Old Salty Dog, 1475 S. Tamiami Trail.
The Olive Grove, 222 W. Tampa Ave.
The Star Thai & Sushi, 533 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Tikka Indian Cuisine, 525A U.S. 41 Bypass.
TJ Carneys Bar & Grill, 231 W. Venice Ave.
Tomatillo’s Fresh Mex, 339 Commercial Court.
Tony’s Chicago Beef Co. Southside, 1856 S. Tamiami Trail.
Trattoria Del Mino, 335 W. Venice Ave.
Upper Crust Café & Bakery, 213 W. Venice Ave.
Valenti’s Restaurant, 1200 E. Venice Ave.
Venice Ale House, 525 U.S. 41 Bypass.
Venice Wine & Coffee, 201 W Venice Ave.
Vinnie’s Pizzeria, 349 West Venice Ave.
Wally’s Pour House, 1730 S. Tamiami Trail.
Waterfrontoo, 2205 Tamiami Trail., N. Nokomis.
Wawa, 2344 S. Tamiami Trail.
Wawa at Jacaranda, 2970 Executive Drive.
Wee Blue Inn, 590 S. U.S. 41 Bypass.
Wendy’s, 4331 S. Tamiami Trail.
Yellow Sub Cafe, 812 E. Venice Ave.
Yummies Donuts & BBQ, 2001 S. Tamiami Trail.
Zebra Piano Bar & Lounge, 217 W. Miami Ave.
124 Breakfast, Lunch & More, 124 W. Venice Ave.
If you aware of any not listed please email the listing to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
