As two of the world’s foremost print conservation experts, Frank Mowery and Sonja Jordan-Mowery are called upon to restore everything from 15th Century manuscripts to historic documents signed by presidents and other notable figures. And sometimes, the Venice couple is asked to restore more recent artifacts that can reflect a darker side of human history.
They currently are restoring some 250 artifacts left behind in the wake of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016. The mass shooting by a 29-year-old security guard killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. Police officers shot and killed the suspect after a three-hour standoff.
“The items we’re restoring were not created for posterity,” said Jordan-Mowery. “They were written and drawn on a variety of materials, from poster board and banners to T-shirts, with all manner of instruments. They were created for immediacy, to express their shock and sorrow and to express their sympathy.”
Immediately following the tragedy, thousands of people from all over the world flocked to the South Orlando site to share their grief and to leave behind mementos. Signs were posted to inform passersby that if they wanted to keep any of the items, they should take them back at the end of the day. Otherwise, the items were to be collected each evening by the Orange County Regional History Center. The messages they left behind were heartfelt.
Kirsti, a Swede living in Shanghai, China, wrote: “When the news of this horrid night reached us who live in Shanghai, the LGBTQ community and other engaged people organized a vigil in one of Shanghai’s bars. It was a beautiful night where people shared poems, stories, songs, memories and sent so much love your way.” She closed her note by adding: “We are humans, nothing else! I love you! I cry for you! I will fight for you! With love! As long as I live!”
Another person who signed his/her letter C.W. said they drove all the way from San Francisco to pay her respects and help with the healing process. Said he/she: “You may have gone to a better place, but you’ll never be forgotten. I will remember each of you every time a rainbow appears in the sky… Be strong. In the end, we will prevail.”
“When we think of historic documents, we tend to picture famous works by great artists and documents signed by important people from throughout history,” Jordan-Mowery added. “But these expressions of sympathy and compassion, they are just as important. They are the fabric of our humanity.”
The artifacts were originally stored in an offsite warehouse. And then, tragedy struck twice. The roof of the warehouse was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, resulting in the artifacts suffering water damage.
“The building’s insulation, which had a yellowish tint, discolored many of the items and had to be removed,” said Jordan-Mowery. “Our challenge was to remove any of the water damage from the roof leak, but we did not want to remove any of the other signs of wear that occurred at the site. For example, some of the items had footprints from being walked on. Others had residue from candle wax. These items were left exposed to the elements and they show that wear. That is part of the story they tell.”
Jordan-Mowery said the Orange County Regional History Center made a request in December 2017 for assistance and the couple was selected to do the restoration. They received the artifacts this past December and plan to complete the project in the next couple months. The former bar, she said, is being converted into a museum and some of the items they are restoring will likely be included in it.
“First of all, we had to get the surface dirt removed. We call it dry cleaning, but mostly, it’s like an eraser to get the grit and grime, the particulate matter that’s on the surface and then ground into the paper. We remove that first. Then, the items were disinfected. We tend to use 70 percent ethanol mixed with 30 percent water. We use that to kill any mold. And then, on some of them, the stains had to be reduced by bleaching. What we often use for that is stabilized hydrogen peroxide repeatedly. That can bleach paper. Obviously, we have to remove any chemicals that are in the paper. Then, a lot of them had to be mended and repaired.
“Almost all of the stuff that came to us has evidence of having had mold on them. If you keep a document that has gotten molding, if you keep it under 50 percent relative humidity, that mold is not going to continue growing. But down here in Florida, you have higher humidity so mold is going to be ever prevalent. Therefore, it’s important to remove any mold that is currently on the paper. Then, we recommend to museums that they keep their relative humidity low and constant.”
While a lot of the messages left at the Pulse site were created on all different types of paper, Mowery said he was surprised to find that on most of the artifacts they have restored, the paper did not contain higher amounts of acid. “It’s usually been photocopy type paper. The acidity of the paper has not usually been the problem. Most of the writing instruments that were used were felt-tip pens. And those kinds of things will bleed in water. So that has been a substantial part of the problem, trying to minimize the bleeding that has happened on some of these items.”
Before retiring, Jordan-Mowery headed conservation programs at the University of Notre Dame and Johns Hopkins University. Mowery spent 35 years as a conservator at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. The couple serve clients worldwide, ranging from individuals with family treasures and book collectors to museums, galleries and libraries. One project they recently completed was to restore some paintings by famous artists that suffered water damage in the wake of Hurricane Michael that blew through the Florida Panhandle last fall.
“Even though we sometimes think we’ve seen it all, we have to stop and take stock of what we are working on,” said Mowery. “A history of the world passes through this workshop.”
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at: 1926Venice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.