VENICE — Three projects involving road closures are underway.
The Venice Phase II Road Bond resurfacing projects work begins in the Warfield Avenue and Grove Street area of the Seaboard on Jan. 13.
This work should be completed by the end of the month.
Also next week, crews are also set to complete paving on Triple Diamond Boulevard.
Crews will also continue concrete work on San Marco Drive and are then scheduled to move to Pinebrook Way to begin concrete removal and replacement.
Contractors will mill and resurface Pinebrook Way/Sleepy Hollow Road and surrounding streets late next week. The majority of the work is complete in North Venice, as well as on Bird Bay Drive South and on streets in Venice Bay Adult Park.
Capri Isles project
The Capri Isles bridge at Curry Creek was closed Thursday and will remain so until the bridge replacement project is completed, approximately June 30.
Southbound motorists on Capri Isles Boulevard will be detoured on Edmondson Road to Auburn Road, while northbound motorists will be detoured on Ridgewood Avenue to Pinebrook Road.
Local traffic only will be allowed on Capri Isles Boulevard north and south of the bridge. The project calls for the bridge to be completely removed and replaced.
Bike lanes and sidewalks will be added to the new bridge. The bridge is scheduled to be opened to motorists by June 30.
The bridge was designated as structurally deficient by the Florida Department of Transportation and currently is posted with weight limits that prevent larger-weight vehicles including emergency response vehicles from crossing the bridge, forcing them to take a detour around it.
On Jan. 13, a Venice stormwater crew will be replacing a section of stormwater pipe that passes under Barcelona Avenue on the island.
The segment of Barcelona Avenue from Armada Road N. to Park Boulevard N. will be closed to through traffic. Signs will detour drivers around the construction.
Construction should last about three days, then the road will reopen to traffic until milling and repaving.
The No. 23 SCAT bus will be rerouted around the construction.
