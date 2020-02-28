NOKOMIS — When Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office K-9s finish their careers, they usually end up staying on with their deputy handlers.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to pay for food, but any medical expenses end up being the veteran dog owner’s problem.
That’s why the Sheriff’s Office recently set up a Retired K-9 Fund.
The fund accepts donations to defray costs for owners whose K-9s typically do eight to nine years of service, either as a patrol K-9 that catches criminals, or as a drug sniffing, tracking or bomb detection dog.
The Greater Venice Florida Dog Club presented a check for $2,000 to the K-9 Unit on Wednesday to help with those medical costs.
Because it was training night for the police dogs, the entire unit showed up at the club in Venice to accept the check with some of their charges, including retired K-9s Hero and Cyrus, and offered a demonstration for dog club members with a working K-9.
Club treasurer Rita Figg, owner of Driftwood Kennels in Nokomis, first approached the club in January about contributing to the dogs.
For years she’s been boarding many of the K-9 Unit’s work and personal dogs when they go on vacation or are otherwise out of town.
“The club has done some dog shows and over time made a little money, so I asked one of the handlers what we could do to help and he mentioned the retirement fund,” Figg said. “I took it to the membership and they agreed on a $2,000 contribution.”
Two members told Figg the club ought to offer some sort of annual donation.
“The board was very, very pleased with the demonstration,” Figg said. “It offered them a chance to understand what these dogs are really about. They aren’t just attack dogs. They live with kids. They are really pet-type dogs, too, and deserve our help.”
A police K-9s life
Sgt. Troy Sasse, K-9 Unit supervisor, said he jumped at the chance to oversee the unit.
“This is one of the most rewarding, and at times heart wrenching, professions. It’s also the most emotional. I didn’t have any idea when I got into this job just how attached I would get, not just to my dog, but to all these dogs. When one of my guys lost his dog, it hit me pretty hard,” he said.
“We have not just a great bond with the dogs, but as a team. As soon as these dogs come into our home, at 1 or 2 years of age — and most of us have kids — they are not just bonding with us, but with our families. Our kids. Our spouses. They are living in our homes.”
Being dogs, they occasionally try to sneak into beds or tear items up, he said.
“But that’s a dog for you,” he said, noting they work until they are about 8 or 9.
“One of the things I’ve been so impressed with is they are such protectors of our family. We try to give them a good life,” Sasse said.
He credited Figg with helping.
“We’ve been very fortunate there are a lot of great organizations, such as yourselves, and people in the community who want to help out and contribute to our Retired Canine Fund,” Sasse said.
Members were allowed to interact with retired K-9 Hero, a German shepherd who responded to around 1,200 call outs while on service, said handler Deputy Kevin Scale, and with K-9 Cyrus, a white Lab that Sasse called the best sniffing dog he’d ever worked with.
Handler Deputy Zach Lewis said Cyrus, now 11, retired early due to arthritis. He’d recently had a tumor on a joint that had to be removed and was still bandaged.
“These dogs have medical needs and this presentation tonight allowed our members to see that in person and to get to know what they are contributing to,” Figg said. “It really helps the dogs and the dog owners. Really, they (K-9s) should have a pension for their service.”
