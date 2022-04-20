topical Retired pilot surprised with flight Now in his early 90s, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Apr 20, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pilot Paul Hallowell prepares to take Tom Hoffmann, who is standing next to his daughter Fran Hall, up for a flight around Venice on Tuesday morning. GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MORGAN SIMPSON VENICE — For Tom Hoffmann, flying was his entire life.“I love it,” Tom Hoffmann said. “I’ve been flying for years.”Now in his early 90s, he had worked with the Federal Aviation Administration for many years, owned several airplanes and started an aviation consulting firm before officially retiring.Now living at The Gallery, a new assisted living facility in North Port, Tom Hoffmann got to fly in a smaller aircraft for the first time in over 30 years. Tom Hoffmann smiles before he takes his first small aircraft flight in over 30 years. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON On Tuesday, he was surprised with an airplane trip out of the Venice Airport. The facility set up the flight, which was made possible through the Venice Aviation Society.“He was very excited,” his daughter Fran Hall said about revealing the surprise that morning.She recalled that growing up with her siblings, they all knew the passion their dad had for flying.“That’s all he did was aviation,” said his son Kevin Hoffmann.Tom Hoffmann was born in New York in 1929 and became interested in aviation at a young age and was “fascinated” by airplanes, Kevin Hoffmann said. After taking flying lessons and getting his pilot’s license, Tom Hoffmann worked in local airports by helping fuel, wash and move airplanes.He then became an instructor before taking a job with a small, local airline in New York.After flying with the airline, Tom Hoffmann went on to work with the FAA doing air traffic control.Through the years with the FAA, he worked his way up and moved with his family to various location across the country, including Virginia and Hawaii, Kevin Hoffmann said. Tom Hoffmann, who used to work with the Federal Aviation Administration, gives a wave as he takes off for his first flight in a smaller aircraft in over 30 years. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Once he retired from the FAA, Tom Hoffmann created an aviation consulting firm, which allowed him to continue his travels and passion for flying.“He flew his whole life,” Kevin Hoffmann said.When Tom Hoffmann fully retired, he and his wife moved to Palm Coast, Fla. before she died in 2009. He then moved to North Port around 10 years later.His son said he is a devout Catholic who has been active in various clubs including AMVETS and American Legion.Kevin Hoffmann mentioned before the pandemic, his father was very active and always doing something.“He had the greatest stories on the planet,” Kevin Hoffmann said about his father who would capture a room with his stories. 