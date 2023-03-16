SARASOTA — Resilient Retreat, a recently opened Sarasota non-profit providing free and confidential support for survivors of abuse, for first responders and for professionals, hosted its first onsite, 3-day retreat Feb. 10-12.
The retreat provided a safe, supportive environment for attendees to focus on their healing and growth.
“I was honored that we succeeded in creating a safe place for participants to be able to focus solely on their own needs,” said Resilient Retreat’s Clinical Director Sarah Cooper. “It was an amazing experience to be able to help build community with survivors and provide them with a judgement-free space to grow.”
In response to a survey, all participants reported a noted improvement in feeling calmer, rejuvenated and accepted by others after attending the retreat. Attendees expressed feeling hopeful at the end of the retreat and identified that they experienced intra-personal growth.
One hundred percent of participants stated that they strongly agreed that their self-identified goals were met at the retreat and that they were highly satisfied with their experience.
Survey respondents also reported increases in self-awareness, in feeling accepted by others, and in feeling physically well. The trained team of professionals will carry out quarterly check-ins with this group of participants to track long-term changes and results.
“It was a true honor to see our first retreat with survivors come to fruition after years of planning, designing, building and fundraising," said founder and board chair Dr. Sidney Turner. "The experience was truly awe-inspiring for me to see the progress and breakthroughs participants reported in just three short days.”
Following the success of this first program, the team is now turning its attention toward two upcoming fundraisers that will help expand the organization’s reach to a critical yet vulnerable segment of the community: first responders and helping professionals such as nurses, firefighters, paramedics and teachers.
These hometown heroes often experience the long-lasting effects of trauma, stress and compassion fatigue and, until recently, have not had access to free, confidential and evidence-based programming such as Resilient Retreat’s.
Taking place Sunday, April 30, "Resilient Reels" will be a unique partnership between Resilient Retreat and Wingspan Productions, whose new film, Bridge to the Other Side, brings the timely and important topics of stress, trauma and compassion fatigue to the limelight.
Two film screenings, a Q&A with the director and an after-party will not only support the non-profit’s fundraising efforts but also help raise funds for a free film screening exclusively for first responders, which will take place on May 2.
On Sunday, Nov. 5, the non-profit’s Farm to Table event will showcase a multi-course meal prepared by local chefs. This outdoor culinary feast for the senses will bring together the freshest ingredients from local gardens, farmers and fishermen.
Sponsorships and tickets are now available. For more information, visit resilientreat.org.
About Resilient Retreat
Located on 84 acres of conservation land on Fruitville Road in Sarasota, Resilient Retreat is a respite where survivors of abuse, first responders and helping professionals from throughout the United States can visit and participate in holistic day-long programs, virtual programs as well as multi-day, overnight intensive retreats, free of charge and with full confidentiality.
Addressing the impacts of trauma on the mind, body and spirit, the center’s evidence-based, interdisciplinary programs include support groups, neurofeedback, animal and equine therapy, yoga, meditation, mindfulness, time in nature, art and music therapies and much more.
