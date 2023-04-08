Athletes from Lemon Bay, Venice, Cardinal Mooney and North Port high schools warm up for the pole vault part of Thursday's meet. North Port was borrowing Venice High's facilities while competing in a different, off campus meet.
Venice senior Trenton Kintigh warms up his throwing arm for the shot put portion of Thursday's regular season track and field tri-meet held at Venice High School.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Sophomore Anthony Tanaka competes in Thursday’s track and field meet at Venice High School.
GONDOLIER PHOTOs BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice senior Gabrielle Cannon runs the 4x800 relay during Thursday's tri-meet.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Right: Indians’ sophomore Mackenzie Maclean runs in a 4x800 relay last Thursday.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice freshman Juliette Pauling competes in the discus portion of Thursday’s tri-meet.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Kayla Freddolino throws the discus for the Indians in Thursday's regular season tri-meet.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Athletes from Lemon Bay, Venice, Cardinal Mooney and North Port high schools warm up for the pole vault part of Thursday's meet. North Port was borrowing Venice High's facilities while competing in a different, off campus meet.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Venice sophomore Jaziah Powell lands hard during a long jump at Thursday's meet.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Right: Indians’ Jack Bolakowski gets some air in his long jump during last Thursday’s meet at Venice High.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.