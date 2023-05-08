VENICE — From the moment that Allison Guerrero-Heidiman as Daniel introduced the show we were about to experience in the Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre, it was obvious that there would be something different about this interpretation of the Bard's work.
The title of the show, "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again)" by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, with new revisions by Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, was only a clue to those who might have read a few of the Bard's plays and who knew there was no way all those words could possibly be presented in 90 minutes or so, let alone fewer.
Another clue for regulars to Venice Theatre could well have been the name of the director — Kelly Woodland. A frequent director at Venice Theatre, Woodland has directed all manner of works, including "The Grapes of Wrath," "Road to Nirvana," "Frankenstein," "Almost Maine," "The Beauty Queen of Leelane," "Venus in Fur," "The Diary of Anne Frank, "Superior Donuts" and "The Great American Trailer Park Musical."
This is but a partial list, designed basically to show the range of her work, and this is simply a partial list of her work at just one area theater.
Add the twinkle in her eye and you have but a hint of the fun she had with this evening of hilarity at the expense of one of the world's most famous playwrights.
In Shakspeare's Merry Olde England where all the world was a stage, men played all the roles on that stage. At Venice, all the roles are played by women.
Even the stage hands are women, women with attitude at that — which made the evening all the more "special." The word "special" has many connotations, especially for this particular run at Venice Theatre.
With a set by Tim Wisgerhof to transport us back to "Merry Olde England," lighting by John Michael Andzulis, sound by Alyssa Goudy, costumes befitting this particular interpretation of the Bard's works and stage management by Diane Cepeda, this interpretation was quite different from what any of us studied in high school or college.
That is not to say that Shakespeare's works never rocked one's funny bone, but never in the way this show rocked the Pinkerton Friday night.
The fun began with an introduction by Guerrero-Heidiemen who gave us a major hint of what was in store with her comment that Shakespeare was "like the Bible, but racier! and with more cross dressing."
Nancy Denton has displayed her comedic skills in a few other past performances at Venice but never so well as Friday night.
Russell was possibly the cutest Shakespearean actor ever as she cartwheeled her way into audience hearts with all sorts of antics, including major costume changes from within a box — you have to see it.
Add to that some adorable puppets, dueling, of course, and ship-wrecked "boats" as they ran through 16 plays in about seven minutes
A few viewers left at intermission because they seemingly took offense at some of the shenanigans, interpreting them politically instead of appreciating that some things that were humorous in Shakespeare's day remain humorous today.
Fortunately for most of us, "All's Well That Ends Well" and this evening was "As We Like(d) It"
Of course, it contained "The Merchant of Venice," "Much Ado About Nothing," the Henrys IV, V, VI, and VIII, Julius Caesar, Hamlet, King Lear, two famous lovers from Verona, and more, all in less than 90 minutes, including a performance of "Hamlet" in less than 57 seconds plus "the problem plays."
"We don't have to do it justice," they said. "We just have to do it."
And so they did with "words, words, words" and a lot of fun.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (Revised) (Again)" continues through May 21 in the Pinkerton Theatre at Venice Theatre where somehow, the lobby, bar and brand new restrooms survived Hurricane Ian, which destroyed the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage plus upstairs offices, rehearsal rooms and downstairs dressing rooms and costume shop to the tune of some $7 million in damages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.