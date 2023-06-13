IN THE SALON

Shaun Memmel, Jordan Ahnquist, Gina Milo, Lisa McMillan and Gil Brady in the Florida Studio Theatre production of “Shear Madness” by Paul Portner, based on the original concept of Bruce Jordan.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

Newly open in the Gompertz Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre is “Shear Madness,” a delightful romp into murder and mayhem.

That it is customized to the area ranging from Bradenton to Venice adds to the fun.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments