Legally Blonde

“Legally Blonde” cast members ham it up for a selfie.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CASSANDRA TRASCIK

VENICE — Mounting a full-blown musical could be a daunting task in any high school but then this is Venice, Florida, in the heart of the arts capital of Florida.

Many of Venice High's students have had Venice Theatre experience, dance and singing lessons and more. Add high school drama teacher and show director Cassandra Trascik who also had extensive theater experience.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments