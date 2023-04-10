VENICE — Mounting a full-blown musical could be a daunting task in any high school but then this is Venice, Florida, in the heart of the arts capital of Florida.
Many of Venice High's students have had Venice Theatre experience, dance and singing lessons and more. Add high school drama teacher and show director Cassandra Trascik who also had extensive theater experience.
Then the students get the Venice Performing Arts Center for the venue, music direction by Venice Theatre's resident music director Michelle Kasanofsky, choreography by Cathleen Becker, Shaleen Guido and Shonda Potts of Starz Choice Dance Academy, wigs by Jonathan Hall (another Venice Theatre alum), assistant director Kat Lane and so many more behind the scenes.
This group has a hit on its hands.
Even the two dogs in the cast performed well on opening night, Tuesday, April 4.
Kiley Berkery, a VHS senior who starred as Cinderella last year at Venice Theatre, portrayed Elle Woods, the UCLA sorority girl who manages to be accepted at Harvard Law School with hopes of rekindling her romance with boyfriend Warner (Van Dinverno) at Harvard.
He had ditched Elle for a girl already accepted at Harvard Law.
That Elle can magically pull off a last-minute acceptance to the most prestigious law school in the country may be a bit of a hint of what's ahead.
What was ahead for those of us in the opening night audience was a well-choreographed and well-directed evening of entertainment with plenty of great singing and dancing by a large cast that has been working on this ever since the casting call in late November.
The dance numbers alone might have stolen the show, given that these performers even managed to jump rope in perfect unison, and even at the same height off the floor.
It could not have been any better on Broadway. Kudos to the dancers and their instructors.
Kudos also to drama teacher and director Casey Trascik, who realized the school would have no trouble finding all the talent needed for such a big production.
There was some unknown tech glitch before the curtain finally went up but once that was addressed, the show went on like clockwork.
While the students have personal mics just as they do at Venice Theatre, the theater has just eight channels, which necessitates switching mics from one to another at various times as the show progress.
They managed that beautifully with a mic plot so we in the audience never missed a word, but sad to have to do that in an otherwise wonderful facility that cost some $14 million.
The actors knew their lines and their characters. These are high school kids and they come in all shapes and sizes but then so do students in sororities at Santa Monica and in classes at Harvard Law.
This company of teen actors gave us in the audience an evening of fun entertainment.
"Legally Blonde" is a story with many fun incidents. These kids aced every one.
Berkery's years on stage prepared her well for this role, which required plenty of singing and dancing ability.
That she had so many equally talented performers on stage made for a show these students can remember fondly for years to come.
As wonderful as the dance numbers were, two characterizations stood out. Gianna Weerasooriya was a total delight each and every time she was on stage as Paulette, Elle's manicurist.
This girl "nailed" it and not just because she could belt out a song with ease and personality. I hope to see her on stage somewhere in the future.
Another character who made the most of his role was Owen Busalocki as Kyle the UPS guy. Busalocki also portrayed Grandmaster Chad, Dewey and was in the ensemble.
But when he appeared in his UPS outfit with a glint in his eye for Paulette and what turned out to be an Irish background that led to some Irish step-dancing, there was a rustle in the audience.
It is too early to tell if any of these talented students will go on in theater but Tuesday night, they were stars and should be proud of what they did for years to come.
Others in the cast included Julianna Burns as Margot and Elle's understudy; Mia Pugliares as Serna; Ella Piotrowski as Pila; Mars Vance as Emmett; Sophie Buchmeier as Vivienne; Hunter Lariviere as Callahan; Lily Figueroa as Brooke; Riley Boock as Enid; Marisa Fordham as Aaron, Chutney, ensemble and Viviene understudy; Ashley Lucia as Whitney and ensemble;
Isabel Rodriguez (Dance captain) as saleswoman and ensemble and Brooke understudy; Lorelei Popham as store manager, D.A. Riley, and ensemble; Bryce Warshany as Elle's mom, Lowell and ensemble; Elisa Matos as Lellani (Delta Nu), Nikos and ensemble; Lillie Lege as Lillie (Delta Nu), ensemble and Pilar understudy; Caroline Kinsella as studious Delta Nu and ensemble (Kate and Margot understudy); Julia Costello as inmate Dana and ensemble; Emmaalee Gentry, judge, ensemble and Chutney understudy; Isaac Dodge as Elle's dad, Carolos and ensemble; and Anthony D'Angelo as Sundeep Padadan and ensemble.
The school's art department helped with the sets, which served as Harvard law, jail cell, beauty salon and several other locales during the performance.
A dog portraying Bruiser, Elle's Chihuahua, and another dog also acquitted themselves quite well during Tuesday's performance.
Performances of "Legally Blonde" continued through Friday, April 7 at the VPAC. Memories will stay with this cast for years to come and should be happy ones of jobs well done.
