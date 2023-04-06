SARASOTA — To open the 25th annual Sarasota Film Festival with a circus film was so appropriate.
This area is a longtime circus mecca where the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus reigned from 1927 to 1959 in Sarasota and from 1960 to 1994 in Venice.
The festival has featured circus films in past years, most notably in 2015 where two circus-themed films were shown.
For Venice readers, the one everyone wanted to see was "The Flight Fantastic," which was all about the Flying Gaonas, featuring Venice resident Tito Gaona and his siblings who starred in The Greatest Show on Earth for some 12 years.
The family act won a Golden Clown Award at the Monaco Circus Festival in 1978, the first aerial act to receive the prestigious award.
Also on the schedule in 2015 was a second circus-themed film, "The Last Great Circus Flyer" about Miguel Vazquez who also performed with Ringling.
Jane Seymour and Cloris Leachman were featured guest stars that year.
Stars are as much a part of the festival as the variety of films. Chevy Chase was here in 2006, Woody Harrelson in 2009, Richard Tyler in 2003 and Steve Guttenburg in 2018.
This year, Emmy-nominated actress Roma Downey signed books at Bookstore 1 in Sarasota and also was a featured speaker at a ticketed luncheon.
She received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing night event Sunday at the Sarasota Opera House. That always begins with a red carpet session that gives the event a touch of Hollywood.
The final film, "On a Wing and a Prayer," featured Denis Quaid as a man who has to land a plane despite his lack of experience when the pilot dies halfway through the flight. Seatbelts were needed to watch this one.
Tom Hall, longtime SFF director, was an honored guest programmer.
Reviews of "Being Mary Tyler Moore" and "Judy Blume Forever" by Gondolier correspondent MK Mueller provide examples of some of the special "centerpiece films" seen at this year's festival.
Seeing as many of the films as one can, even with an all-event ticket, is the biggest challenge at any such festival. This year, it seemed doubly so given the varied locations and last-minute changes to some because of acoustic problems at the Municipal Auditorium.
That forced a switch to CineBistro with short notice for the opening night film, resulting in several unhappy ticket holders who could not be accommodated in the smaller facility.
For those of us who could be seated, there was an excellent array of dinner choices to be eaten at our seats. The steak salad was especially good.
There was an extensive list of films by women, four with a Jewish focus, six with a LGBTQ focus, plus others that focused on such topics as Little Richard, architecture, education and the environment.
Tonight Show host Jay Leno was honored with a Career Achievement Award on March 28 while in town to perform at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
His film career includes a British film made in 1977 ("Silver Bears") and the 1989 film "Collision Course" in which he portrayed a young police detective.
Short documentaries provide some of the most interesting experiences at these festivals. The topic range is long, the film lengths are short — 14 to 20 minutes per film, for example, with some as short as 4 minutes and as long as 40 minutes.
Films produced by young people and films shot in Florida and especially in this area often prove interesting. For theater fans this year, one about the Anna Maria Island Players proved popular.
Screenings even continued after the awards on Sunday, April 2 as programmers packed in as many films and events as possible for the silver anniversary festival.
There also were plenty of awards presented in all the various categories as well as to special guests such as Leno and Downey.
Jury and Audience awards at the 2023 Sarasota Film Festival
Documentary Feature Competition winner - "Invisible Beauty"
U.S. Narrative Short Competition - "Ines Unfortunately"
International Short Competition - "Astroman"
Documentary Short Competition - "Hidden Gems"
Local Audience Award - "Bridge to the Other Side"
Industry Audience Award - "Invisible Beauty"
Independent Visions Award in partnership with Ringling College - "Late Bloomers"
Sarasota Maestro Award - Amy Ray and Emily Sailers of folk-rock duo Indigo Girls
Narrative Feature Jury Prize - "Other People's Children"
Special Jury Mention - "Bridge to the Other Side"
Documentary Feature Jury winner - "Invisible Beauty"
Documentary Feature Special Mention - "The Conspiracy"
Independent Visions Award - "Late Bloomers" (Winners receive a complimentary half-day use of the audio sweetening facility at Ringling College and will work with sound designer Nick Palladino.)
