VENICE — The Silver Foxes’ recent show, “Bodacious Broadway,” March 28 – April 1, was everything a variety show should be … and more.
From the colorful set design of the New York skyline to the music and lighting, to the costuming and performances of song, dance, play-acting and comedy, the show Friday, March 28 offered a full evening of high quality stage performances.
What more could anyone hope for when securing a seat in the temporary theater space in Venice Theatre’s Carole F. Raymond Center?
The Foxes had worked hard learning jokes, songs and dance moves for their 2023 annual show. Having begun rehearsals in November, this senior performance troupe knows what it takes to put on a great performance and did just that.
Rehearsals at Starz Choice Dance Academy began just a few weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed their normal rehearsal space for their annual show.
As Harry Moses and the entire troupe began the show by singing the national anthem wearing red, white and blue attire, a large American Flag was displayed. The audience joined in the respectful display, hands over hearts, and sang along.
Moses, a veteran Marine Corps Medic who served in Korea, read his prose, “I Am Your Flag.”
Then it was on to the show, which started with female dancers dressed in bright orange, yellow and black samba attire and coordinating headpieces for the skit “I Go to Rio.”
This was followed by some comedy capers by actors and singing by Suzy Altman, Maryann Regal and Bill Saro about “Easy Street.”
There were many costume changes as the show progressed with dancers tapping to “Bye Bye Blackbird” in beautiful black feathered outfits and headpieces befitting this superbly choreographed number.
Humor was intermixed with the play-acting and dancing, including the one hilarious and clever scene called “The Butler and the Maid.” In that skit, two characters acted out a fight between a warring married couple.
Kudos to the performers: 20 singers, nine actors and nine dancers (two singers were also actors – Sandy Kenny and Tom Youngholm). Josephine Kostbar, Susan Boudreaux and Deb Cochran were soloists.
Even though the Silver Foxes perform only once a year at Venice Theatre, most keep busy during the rest of the year performing at area assisted living facilities or donating time and effort to charities.
Other members of the troupe, aside from those already mentioned, include singers: Paul Andis, Bill Atz, Gary Cook, George DeLuisi, Ted DeVirgilis, Fran DeYoung, Caryn King-Johnson, Jerry Mueller, Mary Rau-Foster, Diane Simmons, Charles Sparano, Colleen Tunney; dancers: Nancy Ax, Linda Catrambone, Karen Clevenger, Maria Goodwin, Sue Gurr, Ardenne (Sam) Jeffrey, Sally Meyers, Maria Santagada, Carlene Wilcox; Actors: Amy Blake, Harvey Marier, MaryAnn (Max) McGee, Susan Mergens, Harry Moses, Lora Resignato, and Suzanne Williams.
Guiding staff members were: Brad Wages, director/choreographer; Peter Madpak, music director; Maria Santagada, tap choreographer; Kacie Ley, stage manager; Tim Wisgerhof, scenic designer; John Michael Andzulis, lighting designer; Nate Blaweiss, sound designer; Ross Boehringer, costume designer, and Kathryn Killinger, dance captain.
The Silver Foxes crew comprised John Lino, light board operator; John DeYoung, A1/sound board operator; Melinda Michlin and Pat Saro, deck crew; and Jackie Griesi and Carolyn Lockett, spotlight operators.
For more information about the Silver Foxes dance troupe and Venice Theatre’s many education programs and coming shows, call 941-488-1115 or visit venicetheatre.org/community.
