VENICE — The Silver Foxes’ recent show, “Bodacious Broadway,” March 28 – April 1, was everything a variety show should be … and more.

From the colorful set design of the New York skyline to the music and lighting, to the costuming and performances of song, dance, play-acting and comedy, the show Friday, March 28 offered a full evening of high quality stage performances.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments