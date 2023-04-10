SARASOTA — In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Florida Studio Theatre made the great decision to go forward with commissioning playwright Bruce Graham to write "Visit Joe Whitefeather (and bring the family!)."
The setting is Beaver Gap, Penn, in the 1970s. Tourism has all but left the area and the town is failing.
Modeled after a true story just as quirky, this story was inspired by the renaming of Jim Thorpe, Penn. for a Native American Olympic gold medalist who had never set foot in the town formerly known as Mauch Chunk (Bear Place).
Bob (Britt Michael Gordon), city councilman in Beaver Gap, is so desperate for an idea to save the town that when a new resident suggests naming it for the late native American Joe Whitefeather, the councilman jumps at the idea.
Like Jim Thorpe, this native American had no connection with this town that would be named for him.
Selling the idea and then financing the cost of creating a memorial, transporting the body of the decease Native American to the town and all the elements of carrying out this plan generate laughter throughout both acts.
Some of the quirkiness proved more so thanks to the direction of Kate Alexander. She has a knack for leading her actors to whatever pinnacle is needed to produce the given result, from tears to uproarious laughter.
In this case, for the opening night crowd, it seemed to be ribald laughter throughout the Gompertz audience with few exceptions. (There is always someone who just doesn't get it but they were few and far between Friday night.)
The story begins with the video taping by Marcus (London Carlisle) of an interview with an older town merchant named Lucy (Kim Crow) and includes flashbacks to a younger Lucy (Mallka Wallick).
The rest of the cast includes Britt Michael Gordon as Bob, Ellie Mooney as Abigail/Joanie, Jared Sellick as Patty and Kraig Swartz as Walt.
Nooney, an FST associate artist, is one worth watching for her brilliant portrayals of her two roles — think outlandish in a fun way.
Those flashbacks include plenty of absurdity to tickle most everyone's funny bone, which makes for a fun evening of theater.
The set, designed by Isabel A and Moriah Curley-Clay and costumes by Mari Taylor Floyd with lighting by Ben Rawson and projections and sound design by Thom Korp, provided the realistic setting.
The combination served to punctuate the story of an absurd idea in an otherwise normal small town in Pennsylvania.
It could be worth the price of a ticket just to see Gordon's performance. Yet his performance would not stand out, save for the more serious manners of the other characters.
It was the balance and counter-balance between actors that put this story over the top. That is where the fine direction of Kate Alexander proved its value.
"Visit Joe Whitefeather (and bring the family)" is in the Gompertz Theatre in the Hegner Theatre wing of FST at 1265 First Street in Sarasota. Dine before the show in the Green Room in the same building, which also houses the Court Cabaret and Bowne's Lab Theater.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.