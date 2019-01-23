City of Venice leaders have already taken action to gather better data from city stormwater runoff drains and test those waters for pollutants, specifically nutrients that are believed to feed naturally occurring red tide blooms that damaged the Gulf economy this year.
Tuesday, the Venice City Council took another step toward that goal by agreeing to draft a resolution in support of implementation of the 2010 statewide Stormwater Treatment Rule that was abandoned when former Gov. Rick Scott took office in 2011.
The 2010 rule would create a “treatment train” of options to include best practices in stormwater retention and exfiltration, support wet detention ponds and promote stormwater reuse. It also promotes low-impact design technologies like cistern systems, pervious pavements and bio-filtration.
According to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the rule requires that new construction activities must reduce the amount of total phosphorous and nitrogen in stormwater runoff by using treatment options available in a selection of “green” technologies and best management practices.
The city of North Port adopted a similar resolution in December, asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to reinitiate the public hearing adoption process to implement the rule.
A number of Hands Along the Water members were present Tuesday to urge the Council to support the measure.
North Port Commissioner Jill Luke also spoke, saying it promotes almost 400 pages of best practices.
Some Council members expressed surprise that some of the comments appeared to insinuate the city hadn’t done anything to address red tide since the year-long bloom began.
“I’m not sure they’re aware of what we’ve done for the past four or five months,” said Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, addressing six actions the Council previously had taken in support of the cause.
Council Member Bob Daniels suggested the city up its red tide PR effort.
“We are very active and have a very aggressive plan,” he said. “It would be a very good thing to put together (a page highlighting Council actions taken in response to red tide) and send it out.”
With little comment, Council unanimously approved a request to come up with a city resolution supporting the 2010 Statewide Stormwater Treatment Rule. There’s no word on when the draft resolution will come before the Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.