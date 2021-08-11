Revolutionary Martial Arts expands

SOUTH VENICE — Revolutionary Martial Arts, a South Venice-based business owned by Buck Buckmaster, has expanded.
The facility is at 2141, S. Tamiami Trail.
Taking over the neighboring storefront, he has remodeled with new flooring, adding mats and decorating to provide an additional classroom for a new revised schedule with more classes.
“We are growing with parents looking to get their children back into the world,” he said. “Our Back to School program is a great tool for children to learn self-discipline, confidence, respect and anti-bullying. Reminding them and enforcing them to say, ‘Yes sir and Yes ma’am.’ Teaching them how to clean their room and listen to their parents and teachers.”
This after-school Little Warrior 3 to 5 years old program includes bringing them from school, an hour of supervised school homework followed by an hour of martial arts and then their parents pick them. Each week, they are given a chore list. When it’s completed, Little Warriors receive a gift from a prize basket.
The range of martial arts programs encompasses children from 3 to 18 years and adults. Other programs include Tai Chi moving meditation in a senior class helping adults build confidences to keep in shape. There are virtual workout classes learning from home.
And new this fall will be gymnastics on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
A single father raising two children, owner of a few restaurants and bars, Buckmaster joined martial arts classes — eventually receiving his fifth degree black belt.
“Unfortunately, a few years ago my 69-year-old mother was attacked, beaten and robbed while working at a local gas station,” Buckmaster said. “High on drugs the attacker did it for a pack of cigarettes.”
The attacker was caught, convicted and given 15 years in prison.
“Soon after my mother passed away, I decided to open this school of Revolutionary Martial Arts to help senior citizens, coordinating it with children and family classes,” he said.
Now, 11 years later, it has assisted 350 clients and currently has four instructors. Annually they stage a school supplies drive collecting for Venice Elementary, Englewood Elementary, Taylor Ranch Elementary, LeBunnies preschool and Grace United Preschool.
Revolutionary Martial Arts is offer its services to local schools if needed. It offers new clients special discounts when registering at bit.ly/RmaFreeTrial or call 941-525-3389.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.